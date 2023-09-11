The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assault already occurred: Harper Road

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglary in progress: Jarrell Street, Fairlawn Avenue

Business check: Beckley Crossing

Burglar alarm: Morgan Street, Glen Daniel

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil assist: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Harper Road

Destruction of property: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Maplewood Lane

Domestic: Greenbrier Court

Extra patrol: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block 2nd Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Main Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), Rails to Trails, Johnstown Road and Kiser Street

Foot patrol: 506 New River Town Center (2)

Harassment: South Vance Drive

K9 unit request: 200 block Hargrove Street, 200 block 3rd Avenue

Larceny: Larew Avenue (2)

Loud music/noise: Johnstown Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Hager Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Lester

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Pinewood Drive and Maxwell Hill Road, Sweeneysburg

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Kanawha Street and East Prince Street

Overdose: Johnstown Road

Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), South Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue (2)

Suspicious person: 2nd Street and 1st Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Woodlawn Avenue, Grove Avenue

Threats: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby’s), 4036 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King), South Fayette Street, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Beckley Crossing, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), 200 block Hargrove Street, Clyde Street and Scott Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and South Oakwood Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue, Maplewood Lane and South Fayette Street, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 200 block 3rd Avenue

Trespassing: Harper Road

Unwanted person: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: Earwood Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Wildlife call: Robert C. Byrd Drive

911 hangup: Ringleben Street

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Daniels, Harper Heights, Stanaford

Loud music/noise: Surveyor

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver, Mt. Tabor

Possible driving under the influence: Beaver

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Sprague, Mt. Tabor

Suspicious vehicle: Calloway Heights

Threats: Beckley (2), Sprague

Traffic stop: Sophia, Sprague

Unwanted person: Hotchkiss

911 hangup: Sandlick

