The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: Harper Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary in progress: Jarrell Street, Fairlawn Avenue
Business check: Beckley Crossing
Burglar alarm: Morgan Street, Glen Daniel
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil assist: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Harper Road
Destruction of property: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Maplewood Lane
Domestic: Greenbrier Court
Extra patrol: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block 2nd Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Main Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), Rails to Trails, Johnstown Road and Kiser Street
Foot patrol: 506 New River Town Center (2)
Harassment: South Vance Drive
K9 unit request: 200 block Hargrove Street, 200 block 3rd Avenue
Larceny: Larew Avenue (2)
Loud music/noise: Johnstown Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Hager Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Lester
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Pinewood Drive and Maxwell Hill Road, Sweeneysburg
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Kanawha Street and East Prince Street
Overdose: Johnstown Road
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Suspicious person: 2nd Street and 1st Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Woodlawn Avenue, Grove Avenue
Threats: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby’s), 4036 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King), South Fayette Street, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Beckley Crossing, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), 200 block Hargrove Street, Clyde Street and Scott Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and South Oakwood Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue, Maplewood Lane and South Fayette Street, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 200 block 3rd Avenue
Trespassing: Harper Road
Unwanted person: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Earwood Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Wildlife call: Robert C. Byrd Drive
911 hangup: Ringleben Street
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Daniels, Harper Heights, Stanaford
Loud music/noise: Surveyor
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver, Mt. Tabor
Possible driving under the influence: Beaver
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Sprague, Mt. Tabor
Suspicious vehicle: Calloway Heights
Threats: Beckley (2), Sprague
Traffic stop: Sophia, Sprague
Unwanted person: Hotchkiss
911 hangup: Sandlick
