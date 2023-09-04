The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: Grey Flats Road, South Kanawha Street
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Rails to Trails
Burglar alarm: F Street
Check welfare: Harper Road, Prince Street, Sapphire Lane, Scott Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: Crawford Street
Civil matter: Grove Avenue (2)
Disturbance: Hargrove Street
Domestic: Harper Road, Paint Street
Domestic violence petition served: Airport Road
DUI investigation: Harper Road
Drug violation not in progress: Neville Street, Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 200 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (20, 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV), Ninth Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block Scott Avenue
Fight: Harper Road
Foot patrol: Cranberry Creek Center, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (5)
Fraud: South Kanawha Street
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Indecent exposure: Adamos Street
K9 unit request: South Fayette Street
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Ball Street
Person down: Ragland Road and North Eisenhower Drive
Radar patrol: Larew Avenue, Maxwell Hill Road
Reckless driver: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park
Runaway juvenile: North Eisenhower Drive
School zone: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary), Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Shots fired: Second Street, Temple Street
Special assignment: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Stolen property: Beckwood Drive
Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, Neville Street (2)
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 700 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Levels Lane, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road, 400 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Pinewood Drive, Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: North Eisenhower Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
No report provided.
