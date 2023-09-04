The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assault already occurred: Grey Flats Road, South Kanawha Street

Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Rails to Trails

Burglar alarm: F Street

Check welfare: Harper Road, Prince Street, Sapphire Lane, Scott Avenue

Child abuse/neglect: Crawford Street

Civil matter: Grove Avenue (2)

Disturbance: Hargrove Street

Domestic: Harper Road, Paint Street

Domestic violence petition served: Airport Road

DUI investigation: Harper Road

Drug violation not in progress: Neville Street, Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 200 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (20, 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV), Ninth Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block Scott Avenue

Fight: Harper Road

Foot patrol: Cranberry Creek Center, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (5)

Fraud: South Kanawha Street

Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Indecent exposure: Adamos Street

K9 unit request: South Fayette Street

Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: Ball Street

Person down: Ragland Road and North Eisenhower Drive

Radar patrol: Larew Avenue, Maxwell Hill Road

Reckless driver: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park

Runaway juvenile: North Eisenhower Drive

School zone: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary), Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Shots fired: Second Street, Temple Street

Special assignment: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Stolen property: Beckwood Drive

Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, Neville Street (2)

Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 700 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Levels Lane, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road, 400 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Pinewood Drive, Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: North Eisenhower Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

No report provided.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video