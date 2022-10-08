The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: South Oakwood Avenue

Assist other department: Fayette County, Mercer County

Breaking and entering in progress: South Fayette Street

Burglar alarm: 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre), 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), 412 N. Kanawha St. (Church of God state office)

Check welfare: Harper Road, Ringleben Street, Westmoreland Street

Civil matter: Second Avenue

Disturbance: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), South Oakwood Avenue, Second Street (Creager Tire)

Domestic: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)

DUI investigation: Neville Street/Third Avenue

Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Dorcas Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 2300 block South Fayette Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block New River Town Center, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Westmoreland Street

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

Found property: Hargrove Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue

Fraud: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), South Eisenhower Drive

K-9 unit request: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Larceny: Earwood Street/South Heber Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Mason Street

Loud music/noise: Crawford Street/Johnstown Road, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 2000 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block South Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Stabbing: South Oakwood Avenue

Stolen property: Wilkes Avenue

Suspicious activity: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Harper Road, 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

Suspicious person: South Eisenhower Drive, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 407 Neville St. (Department of Health and Human Resources), Wildwood Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: New River Town Center

Threats: Beckley Crossing, Wilson Street

Traffic light problem: Harper Road, Larew Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive/McCulloch Drive (2), Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 347 Rural Acres Drive, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue

Unconscious/syncope: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Vagrant: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Vehicle disabled: Holliday Drive/Pikeview Drive, Pikeview Drive/Holliday Drive

Vehicle towed: 2044 Harper Road (Little General), 2100 block Harper Road

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

