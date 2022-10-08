The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: South Oakwood Avenue
Assist other department: Fayette County, Mercer County
Breaking and entering in progress: South Fayette Street
Burglar alarm: 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre), 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), 412 N. Kanawha St. (Church of God state office)
Check welfare: Harper Road, Ringleben Street, Westmoreland Street
Civil matter: Second Avenue
Disturbance: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), South Oakwood Avenue, Second Street (Creager Tire)
Domestic: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)
DUI investigation: Neville Street/Third Avenue
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Dorcas Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 2300 block South Fayette Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block New River Town Center, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Westmoreland Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: Hargrove Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue
Fraud: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), South Eisenhower Drive
K-9 unit request: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Larceny: Earwood Street/South Heber Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Mason Street
Loud music/noise: Crawford Street/Johnstown Road, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 2000 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block South Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Stabbing: South Oakwood Avenue
Stolen property: Wilkes Avenue
Suspicious activity: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Harper Road, 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Suspicious person: South Eisenhower Drive, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 407 Neville St. (Department of Health and Human Resources), Wildwood Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: New River Town Center
Threats: Beckley Crossing, Wilson Street
Traffic light problem: Harper Road, Larew Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive/McCulloch Drive (2), Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 347 Rural Acres Drive, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue
Unconscious/syncope: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Vagrant: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle disabled: Holliday Drive/Pikeview Drive, Pikeview Drive/Holliday Drive
Vehicle towed: 2044 Harper Road (Little General), 2100 block Harper Road
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.