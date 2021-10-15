The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Maplewood Lane
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Maplewood Lane
Attempt to serve warrant: Carter Street, Pine Lodge Drive
Breaking and entering not in progress: Westmoreland Street
Burglar alarm: Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (6)
Check welfare: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Disturbance: Antonio Avenue, Johnston Street
Domestic: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Extra patrol: Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Church Street, 100 block Clark Street, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 1900 block Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Pinewood DriveRails to Trails (4), 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Walker Avenue, 100 block Westmoreland Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (3), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: 100 block Dyer Avenue, 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Mulberry Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (3)
Found property: South Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart)
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Joyriding: South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apartments)
larceny: Meadows Court
Loud music/noise: Mankin Avenue
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Overdose: South Oakwood Avenue (Andy's Locksmith)
Panhandling: Sisson Street (Means Lumber)
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Speeding vehicle: 300 block Ewart Avenue
Stabbing: Hunter Street
Suspicious activity: Quesenberry Street/North Kanawha Street
Suspicious person: Central Avenue, Rails to Trails
Threats: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Traffic stop: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 500 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Crescent Road/Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1100 block South Fayette Street, 1700 block Harper Road, Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Harper Road (Shell Station), Harper Road/Harper Park Drive, South Heber Street/Earwood Street, Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pinewood Drive/Holliday Drive, Prince Street/North Fayette Street, Ragland Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (6), 300 block Stanaford Road, Third Avenue (Little General Store)
Unwanted person: East C Street, Fulton Avenue
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Bradley, Daniels, Sweeneysburg
Burglary: Harper Heights
Destruction of property: Coal City
Disturbance: Beckley, Harper Heights (2), Lanark, Lester, MacArthur
Extra patrol: Sophia
Found property: Shady Spring
Larceny: Bradley
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley (2), Bragg, Dameron, Prosperity
Reckless driver: Beaver, Daniels
Recovered property: Bradley
Suspicious person: Cabell Heights
Threats: Fairdale
Trespassing: Beaver
Unwanted person: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Shady Spring