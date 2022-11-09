The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Northwestern Avenue

Alcohol violation: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Arrest: Neville Street

Assault: South Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: 125 Ragland Road (U-Haul), Autumn Lane 

Burglary in progress: Fulton Avenue

Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive

Child abuse/neglect: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)

Civil assist: Second Street

Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 2005 Harper Road (Little General)

Disturbance: Church Street, Woodlawn Avenue/Ann Street, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Hull Street

Domestic: South Kanawha Street (2), Truman Avenue

Drug violation: Church Street

DUI: North Kanawha Street

Election violation: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Extra patrol: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 103 Earwood St., Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue, 100 block Alexander Lane, 115 Wilkes Ave., 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 500 block Neville Street (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails

Follow-up call: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street

Found property: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)

Handicap parking violation: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)

Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

K-9 unit request: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 117 Fulton Ave.

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Missing person: Jasper Hill

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's) 

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Harper Road/Fairview Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise complaint: South Vance Drive

Open door/window: South Heber Street

Parking complaint: Hull Street/Berry Street

Pornography: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Radar patrol: 100 block Edgewood Drive, Edgewood Drive

Reckless driving: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Kanawha Street

Residence check: third Avenue, Earwood Street

Search warrant: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Special assignment: 2 Rails to Trails

Suspicious activity: Antonio Avenue

Suspicious person: Mool Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails

Suspicious vehicle: Temple Street

Traffic stop: 1706 Harper Road (CoMac), 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop),  2200 block South Fayette Street, Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, East Prince Street/East Main Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Sandstone Drive

Vehicle disabled: 1400 S. Eisenhower Drive

Vehicle identification number verification: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)  

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering not in progress: Colcord, Calloway Heights

Burglar alarm: Beaver

Burglary in progress: Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Raleigh, Sophia

Fraud: Beckley 

Harassment: Dry Hill

Intoxicated person: MacArthur

Larceny: Sprague

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Glen Daniel 

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Shady Spring

No driver's license: Lester

Noise complaint: Daniels

Reckless driving: Grandview

Stolen vehicle: MacArthur

Suspicious person: Beckley, Sophia 

Threats: Sandlick 

Traffic stop: Beckley (2), Raleigh

