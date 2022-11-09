The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Northwestern Avenue
Alcohol violation: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Arrest: Neville Street
Assault: South Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: 125 Ragland Road (U-Haul), Autumn Lane
Burglary in progress: Fulton Avenue
Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive
Child abuse/neglect: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Civil assist: Second Street
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 2005 Harper Road (Little General)
Disturbance: Church Street, Woodlawn Avenue/Ann Street, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Hull Street
Domestic: South Kanawha Street (2), Truman Avenue
Drug violation: Church Street
DUI: North Kanawha Street
Election violation: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 103 Earwood St., Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue, 100 block Alexander Lane, 115 Wilkes Ave., 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 500 block Neville Street (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails
Follow-up call: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street
Found property: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)
Handicap parking violation: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
K-9 unit request: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 117 Fulton Ave.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Missing person: Jasper Hill
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Harper Road/Fairview Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: South Vance Drive
Open door/window: South Heber Street
Parking complaint: Hull Street/Berry Street
Pornography: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Radar patrol: 100 block Edgewood Drive, Edgewood Drive
Reckless driving: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Kanawha Street
Residence check: third Avenue, Earwood Street
Search warrant: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 2 Rails to Trails
Suspicious activity: Antonio Avenue
Suspicious person: Mool Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails
Suspicious vehicle: Temple Street
Traffic stop: 1706 Harper Road (CoMac), 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 2200 block South Fayette Street, Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, East Prince Street/East Main Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Sandstone Drive
Vehicle disabled: 1400 S. Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering not in progress: Colcord, Calloway Heights
Burglar alarm: Beaver
Burglary in progress: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Raleigh, Sophia
Fraud: Beckley
Harassment: Dry Hill
Intoxicated person: MacArthur
Larceny: Sprague
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Glen Daniel
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Shady Spring
No driver's license: Lester
Noise complaint: Daniels
Reckless driving: Grandview
Stolen vehicle: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Beckley, Sophia
Threats: Sandlick
Traffic stop: Beckley (2), Raleigh
