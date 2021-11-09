The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault: Totten Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Johnstown Road, Beverly Street, Lauren Avenue

Attempted suicide: F Street

Brandishing: Rails to Trails

Breaking and entering not in progress: South Fayette Street, Second Street, East Main Street

Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Crescent Road, East Prince Street, 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive (Panera Bread/Sun Tan City)

Check welfare: Prince Street, Hargrove Street, Myers Avenue, Crescent Road

CPR adult: Hargrove Street

Destruction of property: Beckley Plaza

Disturbance: Hickory Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Drug violation: Adair Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Burgess Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1 Rails to Trails, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 400 block Prince Street, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Harassment: Arnold Avenue

Juvenile problems: Orchard Wood Drive

Larceny: Stanaford Road

Lost property: Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluids/injury: South Fayette Street/E Street, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive

Parking complaint: Mullins Street

Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive

Radar patrol: 100 block Ewart Avenue

Reckless driver: Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive

School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Search warrant: South Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)

Suspicious activity: Harper Road, Neville Street, Gregory Street

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Booth Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 800 block North Kanawha Street, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 1300 block Harper Road, 1900 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road, 100 block High School Drive, 100 block Clarence Wastson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Front Street

Wanted person: Hart Street

------

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Burglary in progress: Coal City

Burglary not in progress: Maple Fork

Disturbance: Mabscott

Illegal dumping: Raleigh

Larceny: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Cool Ridge

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver

Reckless driver: Prosperity

Shoplifting: Bradley

Shots fired: Maple Fork

Trespassing: Pluto

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video