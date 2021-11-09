The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Totten Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Johnstown Road, Beverly Street, Lauren Avenue
Attempted suicide: F Street
Brandishing: Rails to Trails
Breaking and entering not in progress: South Fayette Street, Second Street, East Main Street
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Crescent Road, East Prince Street, 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive (Panera Bread/Sun Tan City)
Check welfare: Prince Street, Hargrove Street, Myers Avenue, Crescent Road
CPR adult: Hargrove Street
Destruction of property: Beckley Plaza
Disturbance: Hickory Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug violation: Adair Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Burgess Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1 Rails to Trails, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 400 block Prince Street, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Harassment: Arnold Avenue
Juvenile problems: Orchard Wood Drive
Larceny: Stanaford Road
Lost property: Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluids/injury: South Fayette Street/E Street, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: Mullins Street
Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive
Radar patrol: 100 block Ewart Avenue
Reckless driver: Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Search warrant: South Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)
Suspicious activity: Harper Road, Neville Street, Gregory Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Booth Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 800 block North Kanawha Street, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 1300 block Harper Road, 1900 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road, 100 block High School Drive, 100 block Clarence Wastson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Front Street
Wanted person: Hart Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department
Burglary in progress: Coal City
Burglary not in progress: Maple Fork
Disturbance: Mabscott
Illegal dumping: Raleigh
Larceny: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Cool Ridge
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver
Reckless driver: Prosperity
Shoplifting: Bradley
Shots fired: Maple Fork
Trespassing: Pluto