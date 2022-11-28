The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Goodyear Tire Center), 299 Grey Flats Road (Faith Community Church), Industrial Drive, 150 New River Town Center (Save-a-Lot), 4293 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2)
CPR-adult: Mercer Street
Check welfare: Truman Avenue
Civil assist: Beckley Crossing
Custody complaint: Plumley Avenue
Destruction of property: South Fayette Street
Domestic: Broadway Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: Woodlawn Avenue
Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive, West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (5), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (5), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (2), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
K-9 unit request: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 300 block Pikeview Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Larceny: Ewart Avenue, South Kanawha Street, Manor Drive, Wilson Street
Loitering: Johnstown Road
Loud music/noise: Grant Street, Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
911 hangup: Antonio Avenue, Quarry Street
Overdose: Graham Street
Stolen property: Springdale Avenue
Suspicious activity: Foster Avenue
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive, South Eisenhower Drive, Freeman Street, Second Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Brookshire Lane, 700 block North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 900 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Ellison Avenue, F Street/South Fayette Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 1912 Harper Road (Pizza Hut), 2004 Harper Road (Shell), South Heber Street/Second Street, South Kanawha Street/Crawford Street, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 100 block Mel Hancock Way, Neville Street/Third Avenue, West Neville Street/Harper Road, West Neville Street/Virginia Street, 300 block Pikeview Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3166 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Venus Lounge), 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy’s), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing, 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 200 block Second Street, 100 block Teel Road, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street
Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
---
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering in progress: MacArthur
Burglar alarm: Ghent, Prosperity
Extra patrol: Beckley (2)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Bradley
Reckless driver: Beaver
Road rage: MacArthur
Shots fired: Bolt, Glen Daniel
Stalking: Harper Heights
Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Sweeneysburg
Threats: Prosperity
Traffic stop: Crab Orchard
Unwanted person: Bradley, Coal City
