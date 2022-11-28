The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Goodyear Tire Center), 299 Grey Flats Road (Faith Community Church), Industrial Drive, 150 New River Town Center (Save-a-Lot), 4293 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2)

CPR-adult: Mercer Street

Check welfare: Truman Avenue

Civil assist: Beckley Crossing

Custody complaint: Plumley Avenue

Destruction of property: South Fayette Street

Domestic: Broadway Street, Woodlawn Avenue

Domestic violence petition served: Woodlawn Avenue

Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive, West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue

Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (5), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (5), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (2), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue

K-9 unit request: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 300 block Pikeview Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Larceny: Ewart Avenue, South Kanawha Street, Manor Drive, Wilson Street

Loitering: Johnstown Road

Loud music/noise: Grant Street, Reservoir Road (2)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

911 hangup: Antonio Avenue, Quarry Street

Overdose: Graham Street

Stolen property: Springdale Avenue

Suspicious activity: Foster Avenue

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive, South Eisenhower Drive, Freeman Street, Second Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Brookshire Lane, 700 block North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 900 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Ellison Avenue, F Street/South Fayette Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 1912 Harper Road (Pizza Hut), 2004 Harper Road (Shell), South Heber Street/Second Street, South Kanawha Street/Crawford Street, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 100 block Mel Hancock Way, Neville Street/Third Avenue, West Neville Street/Harper Road, West Neville Street/Virginia Street, 300 block Pikeview Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3166 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Venus Lounge), 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy’s), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing, 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 200 block Second Street, 100 block Teel Road, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street

Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

---

Raleigh County

Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering in progress: MacArthur

Burglar alarm: Ghent, Prosperity

Extra patrol: Beckley (2)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Bradley

Reckless driver: Beaver

Road rage: MacArthur

Shots fired: Bolt, Glen Daniel

Stalking: Harper Heights

Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Sweeneysburg

Threats: Prosperity

Traffic stop: Crab Orchard

Unwanted person: Bradley, Coal City

