The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempted breaking and entering: 208 Hilton St.
Attempted suicide: Quarry Street
Barking dog: G Street
Burglar alarm: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 1406 Harper Road, Maxwell Hill Road, 4006 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Burglary not in progress: South Fayette Street
Burglary in progress: F Street
Check welfare: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree)
Child abuse/neglect: Bypass Plaza
Civil matter: Allen Avenue
Destruction of property: Morris Avenue
Disturbance: South Vance Drive
Extra patrol: 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Main Street (2), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 400 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Harbor Freight Tools), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (3), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: South Fayette Street
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Fraud: Manor Drive
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
K-9 unit request: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), F Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Larceny: 19 Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness), South Vance Drive
Loud music/noise: Johnston Street, Reservoir Road
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 100 Hylton Lane (Chick-fil-A)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Parking complaint: Larew Avenue/Earhart Street
Shoplifting: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Special assignment: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious person: Quarry Street, 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars)
Suspicious vehicle: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)
Traffic stop: Barber Avenue/South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 1500 block Harper Road, 600 block Johnstown Road, 1000 block North Kanawha Street, 200 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Maplewood Lane
Violation of domestic violence petition: Combs Street
