The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel)
Attempt to locate: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: Beckley Crossing (MedExpress), Harper Road (Pizza Hut), South Kanawha Street (Jimmy's Place), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug pharmacy), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Business check: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddar's)
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Civil matter: Hickory Drive, Prince Street
Destruction of property: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel)
Disturbance: Maple Street (Apple Tree Apartment Complex)
Drug violation in progress: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Extra patrol: 200 block E Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block South Heber Street, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Park Avenue, Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddar's), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Found property: East Prince Street
K-9 unit request: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive
911 hangup: Lincoln Street
Overdose: South Heber Street, Massey Street, Prince Street/North Kanawha Street
Parking complaint: Larew Avenue/Earhart Street
Special assignment: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: 100 block Fairlawn Avenue, Howe Street/Lebanon Lane
Suspicious person: North Kanawha Street (Clarke Eye Clinic)
Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)
Threats: Michigan Avenue
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Booker Street, South Fayette Street/G Street, 1500 block Harper Road, 700 block Johnstown Road, 300 block South Kanawha Street, 500 block South Kanawha Street, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), Second Avenue/Cobb Lane, Second Street/Third Avenue, Third Avenue (Little General) (2), 200 block Second Street
Unknown LE problem: Michigan Avenue
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Daniels, Ghent, Sweeneysburg
Burglary: Colcord, Harper Heights
Disturbance: Beaver (2), Harper Heights, Midway, Sophia
Extra patrol: Arnett, Bradley, Clear Creek (2), Fairdale, Glen Daniel (2)
Fire: Mabscott
Found property: Shady Spring
Joyriding: Beaver
Loud music/noise: Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Cabell Heights
Reckless driver: Bradley, Harper
Shots fired: Glen Daniel, Lanark
Suspicious activity: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Beckley
Threats: Daniels
Unwanted person: Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.