The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Arrest: North Eisenhower Drive

Attempt to serve warrant: Church Street, Rice Street

Burglar alarm: Teel Road, Crescent Road, 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), South Meadows Street

Burglary not in progress: F Street

Check welfare: Tanager Place, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Child abuse/neglect: Ragland Road

Civil matter: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, South Fayette Street

Disturbance: Beckley Avenue, New River Town Center

Domestic: Mulberry Street, 105 Truman Ave., Westline Drive, Lee Street

Domestic violence petition served: Woodlawn Avenue (3)

Extra patrol: Woodlawn Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 100 block Pine Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (3), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 bock Barber Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 800 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Virginia Street

Follow-up call: F Street

Handicap parking violation: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Scott Avenue/Ninth Street

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: South Kanawha Street/Booth Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Ragland Road

Parking complaint: Johnstown Road

Prostitution: Third Avenue

Pursuit: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Reckless driving: North Eisenhower Drive

Residence check: Ewart Avenue

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Special assignment: South Eisenhower Drive

Stolen property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Cannaday Street, Church Street

Suspicious activity: Earwood Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Pinewood Drive

Suspicious person: Third Avenue

Traffic stop: Prince Street/North Kanawha Street, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 100 block Grove Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John’s Pizza), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Front Street, Rural Acres Drive/Canterbury Drive, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Rural Acres Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 100 block Elkins Street, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Trespassing: Allen Avenue

Vehicle fire: Carey Pitzer Court

