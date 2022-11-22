The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Abandoned vehicle: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club)

Animal call: Ridge Avenue

Arrest: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Combs Street

Breaking and entering in progress: South Fayette Street

Burglar alarm: 321 S. Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim, M.D.), 150 New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot), Riley Street, Main Street, Bypass Plaza

Burglary not in progress: South Fayette Street

Civil matter: Allen Avenue (2), South Vance Drive, Temple Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), South Fayette Street

Disturbance: Stanaford Road

Domestic: Meadows Court, South Fayette Street, Edwards Street

Extra patrol: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Carriage Drive, 103 Earwood St., 128 S. Heber St., 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (2), 200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 200 block Lucas Drive, 212 S. Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apartments), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 100 block Homewood Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Fourth Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2 Rails to Trails, 500 block New River Drive, 300 block Maxwell Hill Road

Follow-up call: Woodlawn Avenue, Quarry Street, Fayette County

Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street, South Heber Street/Neville Street

Illegal burn: 1 Rails to Trails

Larceny: Ragland Road, Ewart Avenue

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2), Johnstown Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Wilkes Avenue

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block Beckley Crossing

Road rage: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious activity: South Vance Drive

Suspicious person: Campbell Street, 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabe’s), 200 block Homewood Drive, Myers Avenue

Traffic stop: Earhart Street/Azzara Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Veterans Avenue (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (2), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Pine Lodge Road/Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1400 block Harper Road, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy’s Drug pharmacy)

Trespassing: Hickory Drive

Vehicle disabled: 900 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Bloulevard, 100 bock Rural Acres Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)

Warrant served: Missouri Avenue, Mulberry Street

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering not in progress: Lester, Cool Ridge

Burglar alarm: Beaver

Extra patrol: Shady Spring

Illegal burn: Beckley

Larceny: Artie, Beckley, Glen White

Shooting: Irish Mountain

Speeding vehicle: MacArthur

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Threats: Mabscott, Sullivan

Traffic stop: Bradley, MacArthur, Glen White

