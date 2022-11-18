The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: Hargrove Street
Assault: Harper Road
Attempt to serve warrant: F Street
Barking dog: Pinewood Drive
Burglar alarm: 30 Bypass Plaza (Patty’s) (2), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), Myers Avenue, 109 Saunders Ave., 1826 Harper Road (Summit Community Bank), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 1264 N. Eisenhower Drive (Books a Million), 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan’s Roadhouse)
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Civil matter: 2005 Harper Road (Little General)
Domestic: Second Street
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Escort: Beckwoods Drive
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (3), 200 block Thomas Street, 1100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Quarry Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 100 block Brooks Street, 100 block Mulberry Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 200 block Main Street, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block Temple Street, 500 block Johnstown Road, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel) (2), 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Harassing phone call: Harper Road
Intoxicated person: 4259 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Aspen Dental)
K-9 unit request: F Street, 1264 N. Eisenhower Drive (Books a Million), 400 block Third Avenue, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, Harper Road, 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan’s Roadhouse), 700 block South Fayette Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Burgess Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Pinewood Drive/Market Road
School zone: 1129 S. Fayettte St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Suspicious activity: Elkins Street
Suspicious person: Maryland Avenue, Johnstown Road
Suspicious vehicle: 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), Beckley Crossing
Threats: McCreery Street
Traffic stop: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), South Kanawha Street/Massey Street, 800 block Johnstown Road, 1920 Harper Road (IHOP), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Third Avenue, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street/Massey Street, 300 block Third Avenue, Rural Acres Drive/Elm Street, 100 block Second Avenue, 800 N. Kanawha St., 200 block Second Street (2), City Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block Neville Street (2), 400 block Second Street, 100 block E Street, 510 N. Eisenhower Drive, 100 block West Virginia Street, 400 block Third Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue, 800 block South Eisenhower Drive, 700 block South Fayette Street, 2000 block Harper Road (2), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Harper Road/Northwestern Avenue
Unwanted person: Clyde Street, Mills Avenue/South Fayette Streeet
Vagrant: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Warrant served: Wilkes Avenue, South Fayette Street
---
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Brandishing: Stanaford
Breaking and entering: Cool Ridge
Burglar alarm: Beaver, Eccles, Glen White
Destruction of property: Rock Creek
Disturbance: Mabscott, Sullivan
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard, Beaver, Soak Creek, Oak Grove, Glen White, Shady Spring, Sophia (2), MacArthur, Bradley
Found property: Bradley
Fraud: Mabscott
Joyriding: Crab Orchard
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Heights, Surveyor, Sullivan, Arnett, Grandview, Beckley, Stover
Reckless driver: Daniels, Eccles, Shady Spring
Shoplifting: Bradley
Speeding vehicle: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Princewick
Threats: Sprague
Vehicle disabled: Beaver (2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.