The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
911 hangup: Antonio Avenue
Burglar alarm: 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 727 S. Kanawha St. (Jimmy’s Place), 410 Second St. (Mad Hatters Club)
Check welfare: Harper Road, Harper Road/Hylton Lane
Civil matter: Stansbury Street
Destruction of property: Westwood Drive
Domestic: Orchard Avenue, Scott Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Bair Street, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (8), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (7), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (8), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block F Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), 200 block Hargrove Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 100 block South Heber Street, 200 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Lucas Drive, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block Patch Street (2), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), Rails to Trails (5), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), Second Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (3), 100 block Teel Road, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Miller Street, Scott Avenue
Foot patrol: 103 Earwood St., 200 block Ellison Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street
Forgery: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Found property: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Intoxicated person: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Juvenile problems: Hartley Avenue
K-9 unit request: 1706 Harper Road (Comac)
Larceny: Harper Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Main Street, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Church Street
Possible DUI: 100 block Alexander Lane
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Special assignment: South Eisenhower Drive
Stolen vehicle: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet)
Suspicious person: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Ragland Road
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 700 block North Eisenhower Drive, Fourth Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, 2200 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block East Main Street, Maplewood Lane/South Fayette Street, Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (2), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Sunrise Avenue/Harper Road, 100 block Veterans Avenue
Unwanted person: South Kanawha Street, North Vance Drive
Warrant served: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail), Robert C. Byrd Drive
---
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
911 hangup: Blue Jay, Calloway Heights, Colcord
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard
Burglary in progress: Prosperity
Burglary not in progress: Cove Creek
Extra patrol: Beaver, Beckley, Daniels, Stanaford
Fraud: Glen White
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Bolt, Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Stanaford
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver, Bolt, Harper Heights
Prowler: Shady Spring
Speeding vehicle: Sullivan
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Whitesville
Suspicious person: Sprague
Suspicious vehicle: Mabscott
Traffic stop: Beaver, Surveyor
