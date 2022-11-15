The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
911 hangup: Grey Flats Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to serve warrant: Ninth Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: North Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary)
Check welfare: Main Street, North Eisenhower Drive, North Vance Drive, C&O Dam Road
Disturbance: Bench Lane
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 111 Reservoir Road, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Burgess Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Bishop Street/Springdale Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart, Sam’s Club and Lowe’s) (3), 100 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Temple Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel) (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 200 block New River Drive, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 128 S. Heber St., 104 Kiser St. (Beckley City Police Department garage), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Terrill Street
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street, 103 Earwood St. (2)
K-9 unit request: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), North Heber Street
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: Combs Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Burmeister Avenue, 200 block Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 800 block South Fayette Street, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Person down: Harper Road
Pursuit: North Kanawha Street
Residence check: Earwood Street, Johnstown Road/Sheridan Avenue
Shooting: Cawley Street
Shots fired: South Eisenhower Drive
Stalking: South Kanawha Street
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street, Willis Street
Suspicious vehicle: McGinnis Street/South Kanawha Street
Threats: Neville Street
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road (2), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3800 Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Transport juvenile: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unresponsive: North Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: South Fayette Street
Vehicle disabled: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: New River Drive
---
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
911 hangup: Artie
Assault: Crab Orchard
Brandishing: Beckley
Burglary: Beaver
Disturbance: Daniels
Extra patrol: Glen White
Joyriding: Colcord, Bolt
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Glen Morgan
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Daniels, Soak Creek
Pursuit: Beckley
Reckless driving: Glen Daniel, Metalton
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Speeding vehicle: Stanaford
Suspicious person: Glen Morgan
Traffic stop: Raleigh, Beckley Junction, Beckley, Mabscott
