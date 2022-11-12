The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Alarm: 1901 Harper Road (BB&T Bank)
Attempt to locate: Neville Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Lilly Street
Barking dog: G Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: 125 Hylton Lane (Fairfield Inn Hotel), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street, Antonio Avenue
Burglary in progress: South Heber Street, Lilly Street
Check welfare: Mills Avenue/Patch Street, 100 Curtis Ave.
Civil matter: 117 Rural Acres Drive (Infuse One), Westwood Drive
Destruction of property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Disturbance: 1404 N. Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), Paint Street, South Heber Street
Domestic: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), North Oakwood Avenue
Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Lucas Drive (2), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 700 block F Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block North Forest Road, 100 block Scout Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 300 block North Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)
Follow-up call: Mulberry Street
Found property: Jackson Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
K-9 unit request: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), South Kanawha Street/Howe Street, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), 508 N. Oakwood Ave., 321 S. Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.)
Loitering: 2801 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Central Pup)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 321 S. Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.) (2)
Parking complaint: Bellevue Lane
Pursuit: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, Lucas Drive
Suspicious person: Missouri Avenue, 100 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)
Suspicious vehicle: Adair Street, 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League)
Threats: Woodlawn Avenue
Traffic stop: South Kanawha Street/F Street, South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), 400 block Prince Street, Berkley Street/Johnstown Road, 100 New River Drive, 500 block Neville Street, Park Avenue/Woodlawn Avenue, Grant Street/Beaver Avenue, 200 block Mills Avenue, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John’s Pizza), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
---
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Burglar alarm: Harper, Skelton
Burglary: Glen Daniel, Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Daniels
Disturbance: Prosperity, Crab Orchard, Bradley, Fairdale, Beaver (2), Naoma
Extra patrol: MacArthur (3), Stanaford
Fraud: Beckley
Larceny: Midway
Motor vehicle accident: Piney View, Princewick, Lanark, Shady Spring, Bragg
Parking complaint: Prosperity
Reckless driving: out of county
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Beaver
Stolen vehicle: Colcord
Suspicious person: Sullivan, Cool Ridge, Stanaford
Threats: Daniels
Unwanted person: Rhodell, Dry Hill
