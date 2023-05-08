The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Roberts Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Assisted other department: North Eisenhower Drive
Burglary in progress: West Neville Street
Check welfare: Virginia Street and West Neville Street, Stadium Drive, Harper Road, Park Avenue, Manor Drive
Custody complaint: Circle Street
Disoriented: City Avenue
Disturbance: Park Avenue, Temple Street, Pine Street, Ewart Avenue
Domestic: Ridge Avenue, Foster Avenue
Driving under the influence: Westwood Drive
Drug violation in progress: Ringleben Street
Extra patrol: 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block 7th Street, 100 block 9th Street, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block 8th Street, 100 block Temple Street, 300 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Scott Avenue and 7th Street, 300 block Stanaford Road, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Follow-up call: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Forrest Avenue
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), 400 block Neville Street
Intoxicated person: North Eisenhower Drive
Juvenile problems: Beaver Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
K9 unit request: West Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Neville Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Beckwood Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex), 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mental problem: East Prince Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 4700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Meador Lane and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Parking complaint: Woodlawn Avenue
Reckless driver: 1400 block Harper Road, 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Stolen property: Johnstown Road
Suspicious activity: Pine Street, Harper Road, Scott Avenue
Suspicious person: Neville Street, 2nd Street, Powerline Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street and East Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1723 Harper Road (City National Bank), 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Stanaford Road, 3553 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s Beckley Plaza), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue, F. Street and South Fayette Street, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 100 block Mills Avenue
Unconscious/syncope: Armory Drive
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vagrant: Crescent Road
Warrant served: Hunter Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
