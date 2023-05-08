The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: Hartley Avenue, Rails to Trails
Assist other departments: McCreery Street
Burglary in progress: Elkins Street
Burglary not in progress: Bostic Avenue
Check welfare: South Vance Drive
Civil matter: 501 Hartley Ave., North Eisenhower Drive, Paint Street, Truman Avenue
Disturbance: Hylton Lane
Domestic: Crawford Street, 3rd Avenue, Hunter Street, Orchard Avenue
Drug violation in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue
Escort: Pamela Street
Extra patrol: 300 block Scott Avenue (5), 100 block 8th Street, 100 block 8th Street (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), Scott Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block 8th Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley, WM Sam's and Lowe's), 100 block 7th Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 1700 block South Kanawha Street, 300 block Sheridan Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 500 block Sheridan Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block South Kanawha Street, Scott Avenue and 7th Street, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Ball Street, 100 block Scott Avenue
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street
Found property: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
K9 unit request: Pikeview Drive, Neville Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mental problem: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club: U)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Prince Street and North Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, Ragland Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: Pinewood Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panhandling: Cranberry Creek Center and Pine Lodge Road
Pedestrian hit: Harper Road
Person down: Harper Road and Westwood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Special assignment: 1703 S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries) (2)
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road
Suspicious activity: Wickham Avenue, Johnstown Road, Stanaford Road, Powerline Drive
Suspicious person: South Orchard Street
Suspicious vehicle: 9th Street
Traffic stop: Pikeview Drive, Saunders Avenue and Scott Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), 300 block Old Eccles Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Trespassing: South Vance Drive (2)
Unknown law enforcement problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Truman Avenue, Stanaford Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle disabled: 500 block Ragland Road
Warrant served: New River Town Center, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Attempted burglary: Westview
Burglar alarm: Sweeneysburg
Destruction of property: Sullivan
Disturbance: Prosperity
Extra patrol: Stanaford
Larceny: Mabscott
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Prosperity
Possible driving under the influence: Sophia
Reckless driver: MacArthur
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Prosperity
Traffic stop: Shady Spring, Beaver, Glen Daniel, Sophia, Beckley
Trespassing: Stanaford
911 hangup: Cool Ridge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.