The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assault already occurred: Hartley Avenue, Rails to Trails

Assist other departments: McCreery Street

Burglary in progress: Elkins Street

Burglary not in progress: Bostic Avenue

Check welfare: South Vance Drive

Civil matter: 501 Hartley Ave., North Eisenhower Drive, Paint Street, Truman Avenue

Disturbance: Hylton Lane

Domestic: Crawford Street, 3rd Avenue, Hunter Street, Orchard Avenue

Drug violation in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue

Escort: Pamela Street

Extra patrol: 300 block Scott Avenue (5), 100 block 8th Street, 100 block 8th Street (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), Scott Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block 8th Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley, WM Sam's and Lowe's), 100 block 7th Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 1700 block South Kanawha Street, 300 block Sheridan Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 500 block Sheridan Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block South Kanawha Street, Scott Avenue and 7th Street, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Ball Street, 100 block Scott Avenue

Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street

Found property: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)

K9 unit request: Pikeview Drive, Neville Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mental problem: Lewis-Ritchie Drive

Motor vehicle accident private lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club: U)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Prince Street and North Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, Ragland Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: Pinewood Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Panhandling: Cranberry Creek Center and Pine Lodge Road

Pedestrian hit: Harper Road

Person down: Harper Road and Westwood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)

Special assignment: 1703 S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries) (2)

Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road

Suspicious activity: Wickham Avenue, Johnstown Road, Stanaford Road, Powerline Drive

Suspicious person: South Orchard Street

Suspicious vehicle: 9th Street

Traffic stop: Pikeview Drive, Saunders Avenue and Scott Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), 300 block Old Eccles Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Trespassing: South Vance Drive (2)

Unknown law enforcement problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Truman Avenue, Stanaford Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Vehicle disabled: 500 block Ragland Road

Warrant served: New River Town Center, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Attempted burglary: Westview

Burglar alarm: Sweeneysburg

Destruction of property: Sullivan

Disturbance: Prosperity

Extra patrol: Stanaford

Larceny: Mabscott

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Prosperity

Possible driving under the influence: Sophia

Reckless driver: MacArthur

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious vehicle: Prosperity

Traffic stop: Shady Spring, Beaver, Glen Daniel, Sophia, Beckley

Trespassing: Stanaford

911 hangup: Cool Ridge

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video