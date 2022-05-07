The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza, Mills Avenue, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Burglary in progress: Barber Avenue
CPR-adult: Forrest Avenue
Check welfare: Beckley Avenue, Frontier Street
Civil assist: Ewart Avenue
Destruction of property: Johnstown Road
Disturbance: Beckley Crossing
Domestic violence petition served: Christian Road
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road, Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 200 block Antonio Avenue (2), 100 Broadway St., 300 block Broadway Street, 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (3), 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Hager Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Hickory Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 200 block Main Street (2), 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Ninth Street (2), 160 Pine Lodge Road (Pine Lodge), 100 block Powerline Drive, 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (10), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 Second St., 200 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Stanaford Road
Harassment: 123 Quesenberry St.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 E. Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 500 block Johnstown Road, Pikeview Drive/Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: New River Drive/Pikeview Drive
Overdose: Hargrove Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Shots fired: 11th Street
Suspicious activity: Neville Street
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Avenue, 100 First Ave., 1700 block Harper Road (2), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, South Oakwood Avenue/Burgess Street, Prince Street/Piney Avenue, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive
Trespassing: Beckley Crossing
Vehicle disabled: South Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: 702 Johnstown Road (Laxtons Wrecker Service)