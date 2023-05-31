The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Assault in progress: South Heber Street
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street, 363 Market Road (Henry’s Radiator Shop)
Check welfare: Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue and 2nd Street, Grant Street, Patch Street
Child abuse: Clyde Street
Civil assist: North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Temple Street, Hager Street
Disturbance: Prince Street and North Heber Street, Beckley Crossing, Hargrove Street
Domestic: Grant Street
Driving under the influence investigation: Carriage Drive
Drug investigation: Harper Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Drug violation in progress: Antonio Avenue
Escort: Harper Road
Extortion: Hull Street
Extra patrol: 100 block 8th Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 2 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 200 block Main Street, 300 block Scott Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2790 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 2003 Harper Road (Fujiyama)
Fireworks complaint: Reservoir Road, Ewart Avenue
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit)
Fraud: Main Street
Indecent exposure: New River Town Center
K9 unit request: South Fayette Street
Larceny: Harper Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: North Eisenhower Drive and McCulloch Drive
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 321 Stanaford Road (Flowers Bakery), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 107 Jefferson St.
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road
Panic/hold alarm: Lambert Drive (2)
Parking complaint: Edgewood Drive
Reckless driver: Stanaford Road
Shots fired: South French Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Stolen property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Grant Street
Suspicious activity: Northwestern Avenue and Harper Road
Suspicious person: Autumn Lane
Suspicious vehicle: Wildwood Avenue and South French Street, Yellowwood Way (Heritage House Apartments)
Traffic stop: 300 block Prince Street, F Street and Roosevelt Street, 2300 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette and Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street and Beaver Lane, Beaver Avenue and Lancaster Street, Johnstown Road and Lincoln Street, F Street and South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and Main Street, 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street and Clark Street, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Queen Anne Drive and Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1700 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Trespassing: South Vance Drive
Vandalism/destruction of property: Neville Street
Vehicle identification number verification: Appalachian Drive
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Wildlife call: Robert C. Byrd Drive
911 hangup: 211 Bibb Ave.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
