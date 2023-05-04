The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Barking dog: Dry Hill

Burglar alarm: Mabscott

Extra patrol: Sprague, Beckley, Beaver (4), Calloway Heights (2)

Civil matter: Bradley

Destruction of property: Beckley

Disturbance: Ghent, MacArthur, Maple Fork

Found property: Daniels

Fraud: Shady Spring

Identity theft: Coal City

Motor vehicle accident: Glen Morgan, Glen Daniel, Naoma

Noise complaint: Beckley

Shoplifting: Stanaford

Suspicious person: Beaver (3)

Threats: Bradley

Trespassing: Beckley

Unwanted person: Bradley

