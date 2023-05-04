The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Barking dog: Dry Hill
Burglar alarm: Mabscott
Extra patrol: Sprague, Beckley, Beaver (4), Calloway Heights (2)
Civil matter: Bradley
Destruction of property: Beckley
Disturbance: Ghent, MacArthur, Maple Fork
Found property: Daniels
Fraud: Shady Spring
Identity theft: Coal City
Motor vehicle accident: Glen Morgan, Glen Daniel, Naoma
Noise complaint: Beckley
Shoplifting: Stanaford
Suspicious person: Beaver (3)
Threats: Bradley
Trespassing: Beckley
Unwanted person: Bradley
