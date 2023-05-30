The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Breaking and entering in progress: Grandview
Burglar alarm: Harper Heights
Burglary not in progress: Glen White
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Prosperity
Extra patrol: Skelton
Fireworks complaint: Bradley
Larceny: Beaver, Mabscott
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Stover
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Bradley
Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Beckley
Shots fired: Bradley
Structure fire: Eccles
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Surveyor, Beckley
Traffic stop: Cranberry, Beckley (2), Bolt, Glen Morgan, Beaver, Glen Daniel, Eccles
Unwanted person: Bradley, Calloway Heights
Vandalism/destruction or property: Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.