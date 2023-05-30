The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Breaking and entering in progress: Grandview

Burglar alarm: Harper Heights

Burglary not in progress: Glen White

Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Prosperity

Extra patrol: Skelton

Fireworks complaint: Bradley

Larceny: Beaver, Mabscott

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Stover

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Bradley

Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Beckley

Shots fired: Bradley

Structure fire: Eccles

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard

Suspicious vehicle: Surveyor, Beckley

Traffic stop: Cranberry, Beckley (2), Bolt, Glen Morgan, Beaver, Glen Daniel, Eccles

Unwanted person: Bradley, Calloway Heights

Vandalism/destruction or property: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video