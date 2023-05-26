The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Alcohol violation: Bradley
Burglar alarm: Tams
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Beckley (2), Daniels, Fairdale, Prosperity, Beaver
Extra patrol: Beckley (3), Mt. Tabor
Found property: Rock Creek
Harassment: Bolt
Joyriding: Dry Hill
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley (2), Beckley
Possible driving under the influence: Cool Ridge
Reckless driver: Sophia
Road rage: Shady Spring
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Dameron
Speeding vehicle: Shady Spring
Stolen property: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge, Glen Daniel, Beaver
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Glen Morgan, Beckley
Threats: Dry Hill, Stanaford
Vehicle disabled: Prosperity
