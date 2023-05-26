The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Alcohol violation: Bradley

Burglar alarm: Tams

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Beckley (2), Daniels, Fairdale, Prosperity, Beaver

Extra patrol: Beckley (3), Mt. Tabor

Found property: Rock Creek

Harassment: Bolt

Joyriding: Dry Hill

Larceny: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley (2), Beckley

Possible driving under the influence: Cool Ridge

Reckless driver: Sophia

Road rage: Shady Spring

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Shots fired: Dameron

Speeding vehicle: Shady Spring

Stolen property: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge, Glen Daniel, Beaver

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Glen Morgan, Beckley

Threats: Dry Hill, Stanaford

Vehicle disabled: Prosperity

