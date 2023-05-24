The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: Crescent Road
Animal call: City Avenue and Raleigh Avenue
Assault already occurred: South Oakwood Avenue
Assist other department: Harper Road
Attempt to locate: Galleria Plaza, Prince Street, Rails to Trails
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hartley Avenue, Wood Street
Attempt to serve warrant: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2)
Barking dog: Poplar Street
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Park Avenue
Burglary in progress: Campbell Street
Check welfare: Beckwood Drive, Harper Road
Civil assist: Hargrove Street
Civil matter: Wildwood Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Destruction of property: Hartley Avenue
Domestic: Beckwood Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Electronic sex crime: Kevak Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 111 Booker St., 100 block Dixie Avenue (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), South Fayette Street and McCreery Street, Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 1900 block Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road, 100 Hylton Lane, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 200 block Main Street (2), 400 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), 100 block Russell Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fight: Park Avenue
Follow-up call: Independence Road
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (2)
Found property: Hemlock Street
Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive
Identity theft: South Kanawha Street
K9 unit request: Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)
Loud music/noise: Johnstown Road, Johnstown Road and Crawford Street, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1400 block Harper Road, Hickory Drive and Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Possible DUI: Peace Lane
Problem not specified: Woodlawn Avenue and Queen Street
Road rage: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue
Reckless driver: Wilkes Parkway
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), Terrill Street
Suspicious activity: Neville Street
Suspicious person: Central Avenue and City Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive and Galleria Plaza, Hylton Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Adair Street, Broadway Street, Fourth Street
Traffic light problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive and West Neville Street
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue and Thomas Street, Beaver Avenue and West Virginia Street (2), 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Conway Street, 100 block Dunn Drive, South Fayette Street and Grove Avenue, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, G Street and South Kanawha Street, 120 Harper Park Drive (Wendy's), Harper Road and Hickory Drive, 1600 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, Maxwell Hill Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Patch Street and Antonio Avenue, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3871 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Star Federal Credit Union), 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, Second Street and First Avenue, 100 block Smith Street, 400 block Third Avenue, Westmoreland Street and Beaver Avenue
Trespassing: 340 S. Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Rails to Trails
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
911 hangup: Bradley
Burglar alarm: Bradley, Lester
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Glen Morgan (2), Oak Grove
Extra patrol: Raleigh
Fraud: Prosperity
Harassing phone call: Glen White
Harassment: Cranberry
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver (2), Bradley, Daniels, Dry Hill
Structure fire: Grandview
Suspicious activity: Beaver, MacArthur
Suspicious person: Beckley, Eccles
Threats: Daniels, Fitzpatrick, Lanark
Traffic stop: Beckley
Trespassing: Beckley
Unwanted person: Coal City, Glen Morgan, Harper Park, Oak Grove
