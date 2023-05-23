The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Brandishing: Soak Creek

Burglar alarm: Dry Hill, Mount Tabor, Rock Creek

Counterfeit: Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Beaver

Explosion: Beckley

Fight: Beckley

Fraud: Beckley

Harassment: White Oak

Loud music/noise: Wickham

Parking violation: MacArthur

Reckless driver: Beaver, Coal City, Daniels, Fairdale, Glen Daniel, Shady Spring

Shoplifting: Sophia

Stolen property: Eccles

Suspicious person: Beaver, Eccles, Lanark

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Threats: Ameagle

Traffic stop: Beaver, Mabscott

Trespassing: Coal City, Terry

Unwanted person: MacArthur

Wanted person: Beaver

