The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Brandishing: Soak Creek
Burglar alarm: Dry Hill, Mount Tabor, Rock Creek
Counterfeit: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Beaver
Explosion: Beckley
Fight: Beckley
Fraud: Beckley
Harassment: White Oak
Loud music/noise: Wickham
Parking violation: MacArthur
Reckless driver: Beaver, Coal City, Daniels, Fairdale, Glen Daniel, Shady Spring
Shoplifting: Sophia
Stolen property: Eccles
Suspicious person: Beaver, Eccles, Lanark
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Ameagle
Traffic stop: Beaver, Mabscott
Trespassing: Coal City, Terry
Unwanted person: MacArthur
Wanted person: Beaver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.