The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: North Eisenhower Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Johnstown Road, Smoot Avenue
Attempt to serve warrant: Burgess Street, Ewart Avenue, Mason Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Vine Street, Washington Street
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Willow Lane (2)
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Johnstown Road
Civil assist: South Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: South Kanawha Street
Disturbance: South Kanawha Street, Railroad Avenue, Temple Street and Scott Avenue
Domestic: South Eisenhower Drive (2), South Heber Street, Mullins Street
Domestic violence petition served: South Kanawha Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Extra patrol: 100 block Autumn Lane, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Dixie Avenue (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Emily Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Mankin Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 400 block Scott Avenue, 1000 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Second Street, 100 block Temple Street, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 100 block Westwood Drive, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Myers Avenue
Foot patrol: South Fayette Street (2), 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Four-wheeler: Emily Street
Juvenile problems: Galleria Plaza
Larceny: Myers Avenue
Loud music/noise: City Avenue, Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 520 Beckley Crossing (Med Express), Galleria Plaza
911 hangup: Allen Avenue, South Heber Street
Noise complaint: Emily Street, South Fayette Street, South Pike Street
Runaway juvenile: First Avenue
Shots fired: Orchard Avenue
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue, Harper Road, Paint Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Tamper with auto: Harper Road
Traffic stop: Beckley Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 103 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 100 block F Street, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 100 block G Street, Galleria Plaza, 1100 block Harper Road, 1318 Harper Road (Poncho & Lefty's), 1500 block Harper Road (2), 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 1900 block Harper Road (2), Johnstown Road and Sheridan Avenue, 200 block North Kanawha Street, 810 N. Kanawha St. (Smith & Company CPA), South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road, 114 New River Town Center (Wasabi Fusion), 700 block North Oakwood Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 3611 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Calacino's), 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and New River Drive, 300 Rural Acres Drive (Integrity Chiropractic) (2), Stanaford Road and Woodcrest Drive
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, Main Street
Vehicle disabled: North Eisenhower Drive and Bailey Avenue
Warrant served: Clyde Street, Harper Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
