The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Alcohol violation: Crab Orchard, Beaver (2)
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Beaver, Calloway Heights, Shady Spring, Bradley
Destruction of property: Daniels
Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard, Beckley, Mabscott
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard, Bradley (4), Beckley Junction, Beckley (2), Beaver (2), Surveyor, Sprague
Found property: Bradley
Illegal burn: Beckley, Ury
Intoxicated person: Beaver
Larceny: Shady Spring, Mt. Tabor, Dry Hill
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard
Parking complaint: Sprague
Reckless driver: Grandview
Speeding vehicles: Eunice
Stolen property: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Ghent
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Unwanted person: Beaver (2)
Vehicle disabled: Beaver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.