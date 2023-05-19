The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Alcohol violation: Crab Orchard, Beaver (2)

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Beaver, Calloway Heights, Shady Spring, Bradley

Destruction of property: Daniels

Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard, Beckley, Mabscott

Extra patrol: Crab Orchard, Bradley (4), Beckley Junction, Beckley (2), Beaver (2), Surveyor, Sprague

Found property: Bradley

Illegal burn: Beckley, Ury

Intoxicated person: Beaver

Larceny: Shady Spring, Mt. Tabor, Dry Hill

Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard

Parking complaint: Sprague

Reckless driver: Grandview

Speeding vehicles: Eunice

Stolen property: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Ghent

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Unwanted person: Beaver (2)

Vehicle disabled: Beaver

