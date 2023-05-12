The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Bradley
Disturbance: Sullivan, Dry Creek
Extra patrol: Beckley (8), Bradley, Crab Orchard (3), Dry Hill (3), Cranberry, Prosperity, Harper Park, Mabscott, MacArthur, Raleigh (2), Fitzpatrick, Glen Morgan, Cool Ridge, Stanaford
Found property: Wickham
Motor vehicle accident: Daniels, Bragg
Harassment: Bradley
Parking complaints: Prosperity
Reckless driver: Soak Creek, Beckley
Threats: Harper Heights
Shots fired: Mabscott
Suspicious activity: Stanaford, Mabscott, Dry Hill, Soak Creek
Suspicious person: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick
