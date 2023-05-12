The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Bradley

Disturbance: Sullivan, Dry Creek

Extra patrol: Beckley (8), Bradley, Crab Orchard (3), Dry Hill (3), Cranberry, Prosperity, Harper Park, Mabscott, MacArthur, Raleigh (2), Fitzpatrick, Glen Morgan, Cool Ridge, Stanaford

Found property: Wickham

Motor vehicle accident: Daniels, Bragg

Harassment: Bradley

Parking complaints: Prosperity

Reckless driver: Soak Creek, Beckley

Threats: Harper Heights

Shots fired: Mabscott

Suspicious activity: Stanaford, Mabscott, Dry Hill, Soak Creek

Suspicious person: Beaver

Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick

