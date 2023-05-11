The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assist other department: Stanaford Road (3), Pinecrest Drive

Attempt to locate: Bolt Road and Coal River Road

Burglar alarm: Galleria Plaza, 2810 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Landing Dispensary) (2)

Check welfare: Westmoreland Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crescent Drive, Park Avenue

Civil matter: Wickham Avenue

Disturbance: E Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, G Street

Drug violation not in progress: Ball Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road

Extortion: McBerry Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (3), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Ball Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 300 block Scott Avenue, 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Main Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8) (2), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 200 block Main Street (2), 1500 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, Leslie C. Gates Place and Prince Street, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 100 block Ball Street

Foot patrol: Leslie C. Gates Place and Prince Street, 200 block Neville Street, Neville Street

Found property: Virginia Street

Indecent exposure: South Fayette Street

K9 unit request: Beckley Plaza

Loud music/noise: Mankin Avenue, G Street, South Heber Street

Magistrate detail: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 200 block Maxwell Hill Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Eisenhower Drive and Beckley Crossing, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Noise complaint: Mail Street

Overdose: 3rd Avenue

Out of control: G Street

Pain: Harper Park Road

Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive

Parking complaint: Ball Street

Pedestrian hit: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)

Suspicious activity: Westwood Drive, Springdale Avenue, Virginia Street, South Kanawha Street

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street, Beckley Crossing, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley Plaza, 3rd Avenue

Threats: North Vance Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Hagar Street

Traffic stop: McCreery Street and South Kanawha Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, (4), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart) (2), 2nd Street and 1st Avenue, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), Smoot Avenue and South Fayette Street (2), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Resource Drive, Park Avenue and College Avenue, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart), 300 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 600 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), 2nd Street and 1st Avenue, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), 300 block Stanaford Road (2), 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 201 Industrial Drive (Grand Home Furnishings), Alaska Avenue and Neville Street, Scott Avenue and Temple Street, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Interstate 64 Exit 124 West, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 140 Sherman Heights

Trespassing: Woodlawn Avenue (2), Crescent Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Harper Park Drive, Wilkes Avenue

Vehicle towed: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

Warrant served: Beckley Plaza

911 hangup: Johnstown Road, Hunter Street

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Disturbance: Dorothy, Dry Hill, Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Besoco, Eccles, Crab Orchard, Bradley

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring (2), Grandview, Bradley

Extra patrol: Glen Daniel

Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Beckley

Prowler: Coal City

Radar patrol: Beaver

Shots fired: Beckley, Daniels

Stolen property: Arnett

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious person: Beaver, Harper Heights

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

