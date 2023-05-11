The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assist other department: Stanaford Road (3), Pinecrest Drive
Attempt to locate: Bolt Road and Coal River Road
Burglar alarm: Galleria Plaza, 2810 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Landing Dispensary) (2)
Check welfare: Westmoreland Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crescent Drive, Park Avenue
Civil matter: Wickham Avenue
Disturbance: E Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, G Street
Drug violation not in progress: Ball Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road
Extortion: McBerry Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (3), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Ball Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 300 block Scott Avenue, 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Main Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8) (2), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 200 block Main Street (2), 1500 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, Leslie C. Gates Place and Prince Street, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 100 block Ball Street
Foot patrol: Leslie C. Gates Place and Prince Street, 200 block Neville Street, Neville Street
Found property: Virginia Street
Indecent exposure: South Fayette Street
K9 unit request: Beckley Plaza
Loud music/noise: Mankin Avenue, G Street, South Heber Street
Magistrate detail: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 200 block Maxwell Hill Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Eisenhower Drive and Beckley Crossing, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Noise complaint: Mail Street
Overdose: 3rd Avenue
Out of control: G Street
Pain: Harper Park Road
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: Ball Street
Pedestrian hit: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)
Suspicious activity: Westwood Drive, Springdale Avenue, Virginia Street, South Kanawha Street
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street, Beckley Crossing, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley Plaza, 3rd Avenue
Threats: North Vance Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Hagar Street
Traffic stop: McCreery Street and South Kanawha Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, (4), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart) (2), 2nd Street and 1st Avenue, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), Smoot Avenue and South Fayette Street (2), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Resource Drive, Park Avenue and College Avenue, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart), 300 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 600 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), 2nd Street and 1st Avenue, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), 300 block Stanaford Road (2), 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 201 Industrial Drive (Grand Home Furnishings), Alaska Avenue and Neville Street, Scott Avenue and Temple Street, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Interstate 64 Exit 124 West, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 140 Sherman Heights
Trespassing: Woodlawn Avenue (2), Crescent Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Harper Park Drive, Wilkes Avenue
Vehicle towed: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Warrant served: Beckley Plaza
911 hangup: Johnstown Road, Hunter Street
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Disturbance: Dorothy, Dry Hill, Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Besoco, Eccles, Crab Orchard, Bradley
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring (2), Grandview, Bradley
Extra patrol: Glen Daniel
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Beckley
Prowler: Coal City
Radar patrol: Beaver
Shots fired: Beckley, Daniels
Stolen property: Arnett
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Beaver, Harper Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.