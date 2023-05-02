The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Abandoned vehicle: 100 block Beckley Plaza

Breaking and entering in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglar alarm: 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi), 4303 Robert C. Byrd (Tractor Supply), Rollingwood Drive, Carriage Drive, Appalachian Drive, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)

Burglary not in progress: Glenn Avenue

Check welfare: Harper Road and Harper Park Drive, Beckley Crossing

Civil matter: Wyoming Avenue

Disturbance: Stanaford Road

Domestic: Ewart Avenue, Washington Street

Drug investigation: North Eisenhower Drive

Extra patrol: 103 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 300 block Scott Avenue (3), 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 200 block Patch Street (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Broadway Street, 200 block Sheridan Avenue (2), 100 block 7th Street (2), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Eastview Street, 100 block F Street, 300 block Sheridan Avenue, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block 8th Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1000 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 200 block Sheridan Avenue, 300 block Vine Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Park Avenue

Fight: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Follow-up call: Glenn Avenue, Stanaford Road, McGinnis Street, Cannaday Street

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Found property: Harper Road

Fraud: Stanley Street

Harassing phone call: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Harassment: South Vance Drive

Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Intoxicated person: Johnstown Road

Joyriding: Harper Road

K9 unit request: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Vance Drive and Johnstown Road

Larceny: Harper Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Loitering: North Eisenhower Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 3013 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dias Floral)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive and Ragland Road, 200 block Pikeview Drive

Overdose: Wilkes Avenue

Parking complaint: McDowell Drive, 247 S. Heber St.

Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Possible driving under the influence: Harper Road, Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Shots fired: Rural Acres Drive, Glenn Avenue

Special assignment: 169 Industrial Drive (City of Beckley IT)

Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street (2)

Suspicious person: Harper Road (2), Parkway Street and South Eisenhower Drive, Veterans Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Hartley Avenue

Threats: Truman Avenue

Traffic stop: East Street and Rice Street, 500 block Neville Street, South Kanawha Street and School Street, Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and Thomas Street, South Fayette Street and Mool Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 600 block Beaver Avenue, 200 block Church Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Market Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 400 block New River Drive, 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi), 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott), North Vance Drive and Johnstown Road, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Transporting prisoner: Airport Road

Trespassing: McGinnis Street

Vandalism/destruction of property: Wood Street

Vehicle disabled: South Eisenhower Drive and Bostic Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Unknown law enforcement problem: South Fayette Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Attempted burglary: Midway

Burglar alarm: Pemberton, Shady Spring (3), Fairdale

Burglary in progress: Arnett

Burglary not in progress: Cool Ridge

Destruction of property: Coal City

Disturbance: Beaver

Extra patrol: Beaver, Midway, Odd

Fraud: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: MacArthur

Reckless driver: Sullivan

Road rage: Dameron

Shots fired: Mabscott, Dameron

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious person: Beckley, Bradley, Glen Daniel

Suspicious vehicle: Pemberton

Suspicious activity: Beaver

Threats: Glen White, Lester

Traffic stop: Glen Morgan, Beckley (2), Cool Ridge

Unwanted person: Coal City, Cool Ridge

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video