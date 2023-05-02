The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: 100 block Beckley Plaza
Breaking and entering in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi), 4303 Robert C. Byrd (Tractor Supply), Rollingwood Drive, Carriage Drive, Appalachian Drive, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Burglary not in progress: Glenn Avenue
Check welfare: Harper Road and Harper Park Drive, Beckley Crossing
Civil matter: Wyoming Avenue
Disturbance: Stanaford Road
Domestic: Ewart Avenue, Washington Street
Drug investigation: North Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: 103 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 300 block Scott Avenue (3), 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 200 block Patch Street (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Broadway Street, 200 block Sheridan Avenue (2), 100 block 7th Street (2), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Eastview Street, 100 block F Street, 300 block Sheridan Avenue, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block 8th Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1000 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 200 block Sheridan Avenue, 300 block Vine Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Park Avenue
Fight: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Follow-up call: Glenn Avenue, Stanaford Road, McGinnis Street, Cannaday Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: Harper Road
Fraud: Stanley Street
Harassing phone call: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Harassment: South Vance Drive
Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Intoxicated person: Johnstown Road
Joyriding: Harper Road
K9 unit request: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Vance Drive and Johnstown Road
Larceny: Harper Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Loitering: North Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 3013 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dias Floral)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive and Ragland Road, 200 block Pikeview Drive
Overdose: Wilkes Avenue
Parking complaint: McDowell Drive, 247 S. Heber St.
Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Possible driving under the influence: Harper Road, Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Shots fired: Rural Acres Drive, Glenn Avenue
Special assignment: 169 Industrial Drive (City of Beckley IT)
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street (2)
Suspicious person: Harper Road (2), Parkway Street and South Eisenhower Drive, Veterans Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Hartley Avenue
Threats: Truman Avenue
Traffic stop: East Street and Rice Street, 500 block Neville Street, South Kanawha Street and School Street, Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and Thomas Street, South Fayette Street and Mool Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 600 block Beaver Avenue, 200 block Church Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Market Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 400 block New River Drive, 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi), 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott), North Vance Drive and Johnstown Road, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Transporting prisoner: Airport Road
Trespassing: McGinnis Street
Vandalism/destruction of property: Wood Street
Vehicle disabled: South Eisenhower Drive and Bostic Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Unknown law enforcement problem: South Fayette Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Attempted burglary: Midway
Burglar alarm: Pemberton, Shady Spring (3), Fairdale
Burglary in progress: Arnett
Burglary not in progress: Cool Ridge
Destruction of property: Coal City
Disturbance: Beaver
Extra patrol: Beaver, Midway, Odd
Fraud: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: MacArthur
Reckless driver: Sullivan
Road rage: Dameron
Shots fired: Mabscott, Dameron
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Beckley, Bradley, Glen Daniel
Suspicious vehicle: Pemberton
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Threats: Glen White, Lester
Traffic stop: Glen Morgan, Beckley (2), Cool Ridge
Unwanted person: Coal City, Cool Ridge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.