The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Breaking and entering not in progress: Garfield Street (2)
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 101 Ellison Ave., South Oakwood Avenue, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), Stanaford Road
Burglary not in progress: Lee Street
Check welfare: South Kanawha Street/South French Street, Scott Avenue
Civil assist: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Civil matter: Parkwood Drive
Disturbance: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Domestic: Greenbrier Court, Johnstown Road
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block Broadway Street (3), 100 block Earwood Street, 200 block Edgewood Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (3), 1700 block Harper Road (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments) (3), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Meadows Court, 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Ninth Street (3), 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Riley Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Scott Avenue, 437 N. Vance Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Park Avenue
Found property: City Avenue
Four-wheeler: South Fayette Street, Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Intoxicated person: South Kanawha Street
K9 unit request: Broadway Street, Hickory Drive, South Kanawha Street, Market Road
Larceny: Harper Road, 702 Johnstown Road (Laxtons Wrecker)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Missing person: Flat Top Road (Dollar General)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Glenn Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Road/Hylton Lane
Noise complaint: Second Street
Open door/window: Michigan Avenue
Person down: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: North Kanawha Street, Patch Street
Special assignment: 319 Sunset Drive (Calvary Assembly of God)
Suspicious person: Mills Avenue, 500 Neville St. (Chase bank)
Threats: Temple Street
Traffic stop: City Avenue/Central Avenue, 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clyde Street/Powerline Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, F Street/South Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street/Howe Street, South Fayette Street/Main Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 1300 block Harper Road, 1400 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road (2), 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 600 block Johnstown Road, Johnstown Road/Houston Street, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street, South Kanawha Street/E Street, 100 block South Kanawha Street, 800 block South Kanawha Street, 500 block Market Road, Neville Street/South Heber Street, West Neville Street/Pence Street, South Oakwood Avenue/Ridge Street, Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road, 100 block East Prince Street, Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 400 block Second Street, Simpkins Street/F Street, Temple Street/Johnstown Road (2), 200 block Westwood Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Vandalism/destruction of property: Edgewood Drive, South Kanawha Street
Violation of domestic violence protection: South Jackson Avenue