The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Abandoned vehicle: North Oakwood Avenue

Animal call unknown: 325 Grey Flats Road (Raleigh County Humane Society) (2)

Burglar alarm: Hylton Lane (2), Ringleben Street

Disturbance: Nebraska Avenue, Harper Road

Drug investigation: Harper Road

Check welfare: Anderson Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil Matter: Sheridan Avenue, Maplewood Lane

Counterfeit: Hull Street

Disturbance: Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 300 block Scott Avenue, 103 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 128 S. Heber St., 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Neville Street, 300 block Prince Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 100 block Bostic Avenue, 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Fight: South Fayette Street

Follow-up call: Virginia Street

Foot patrol: 200 block Neville Street

Fraud: Neville Street

Intoxicated person: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Juvenile problems: G Street

K9 unit request: Harper Road

Lous music/noise: Reservoir Road

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1400 block South Kanawha Street

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road

Shoplifting: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 5475 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Crossroads Mall)

Reckless Driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street

Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue

Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (4)

Suspicious activity: Harper Road (2), South Meadows Street

Suspicious person: Neville Street (2), Springdale Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street, Maxwell Hill Road, South Eisenhower Drive, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Tamper with mail: Mason Street

Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, 200 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Beaver Avenue and Thomas Street, Maxwell Hill Road and Christopher Drive, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), Fairlawn Avenue and 1st Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street, Manor Drive and Pikeview Drive, South Fayette Street and McCreery Street, North Kanawha Street and Main Street, 300 block Prince Street, 1937 Harper Road (Taco Bell)

Transport prisoner: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Booth Avenue, New River Town Center

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Abandoned vehicle: Grandview

Burglary: Coal City

Disturbance: Sprague, Glen White

Extra patrol: Glen Daniel (5), Bradley (3), Beaver (4)

Fraud: Beckley

Joyriding: Beckley

Loud music/noise: Dry Hill, Calloway Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley

Suspicious person: Harper

Suspicious vehicle: Eccles

Trespassing: Beaver

Unwanted person: Beaver

Vehicle disabled: Cool Ridge

Wildlife call: Beaver

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video