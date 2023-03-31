The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: North Oakwood Avenue
Animal call unknown: 325 Grey Flats Road (Raleigh County Humane Society) (2)
Burglar alarm: Hylton Lane (2), Ringleben Street
Disturbance: Nebraska Avenue, Harper Road
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Check welfare: Anderson Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil Matter: Sheridan Avenue, Maplewood Lane
Counterfeit: Hull Street
Disturbance: Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 300 block Scott Avenue, 103 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 128 S. Heber St., 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Neville Street, 300 block Prince Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 100 block Bostic Avenue, 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Fight: South Fayette Street
Follow-up call: Virginia Street
Foot patrol: 200 block Neville Street
Fraud: Neville Street
Intoxicated person: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Juvenile problems: G Street
K9 unit request: Harper Road
Lous music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1400 block South Kanawha Street
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Shoplifting: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 5475 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Crossroads Mall)
Reckless Driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street
Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (4)
Suspicious activity: Harper Road (2), South Meadows Street
Suspicious person: Neville Street (2), Springdale Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street, Maxwell Hill Road, South Eisenhower Drive, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Tamper with mail: Mason Street
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, 200 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Beaver Avenue and Thomas Street, Maxwell Hill Road and Christopher Drive, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), Fairlawn Avenue and 1st Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street, Manor Drive and Pikeview Drive, South Fayette Street and McCreery Street, North Kanawha Street and Main Street, 300 block Prince Street, 1937 Harper Road (Taco Bell)
Transport prisoner: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Booth Avenue, New River Town Center
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Abandoned vehicle: Grandview
Burglary: Coal City
Disturbance: Sprague, Glen White
Extra patrol: Glen Daniel (5), Bradley (3), Beaver (4)
Fraud: Beckley
Joyriding: Beckley
Loud music/noise: Dry Hill, Calloway Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley
Suspicious person: Harper
Suspicious vehicle: Eccles
Trespassing: Beaver
Unwanted person: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Cool Ridge
Wildlife call: Beaver
