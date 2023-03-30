The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call unknown: Maxwell Hill Road (2)
Assault in progress: Rural Acres Drive and Poplar Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hickory Drive
Breaking and entering in progress: Harper Road
Check welfare: Northwestern Avenue
Civil matter: East Prince Street, Glenn Avenue
Counterfeit: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Destruction of property: South Railroad Avenue
Domestic: Harper Road
Disturbance: Main Street, 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson Room 222)
Driving under the influence investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1 Rails to Trails (4), 1900 block Harper Road, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 103 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments), 128 South Heber Street, 200 block Main Street (2), 1300 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 200 block South Heber Street, 311 South Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 200 Armory Drive (Armory), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Industrial Drive
Follow-up call: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Sheridan Avenue
Found property: Harper Road, South Orchard Court
Fraud: Beckley Crossing
Joyriding: Sheridan Avenue
K9 unit request: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4)
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's)
Stolen property: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Wilson Street
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: 1st Avenue
Traffic stop: 10 Pikeview Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Rural Acres Drive, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and City Avenue, 200 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and New River Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and West Neville Street, South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, 100 3rd Avenue, South Kanawha Street and South Eisenhower Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent-A-Center), 500 South Fayette Street, Seaver Lane ad Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block New River Town Center, 103 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments), 828 Johnstown Road, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, Maxwell Hill Road and Tolley Drive
Trespassing: South Heber Street
Unconscious/syncope: North Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: Harper Road
Warrant served: F. Street
Vehicle towed: Robert C. Byrd Drive and West Neville Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Arnold Avenue
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
