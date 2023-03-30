The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call unknown: Maxwell Hill Road (2)

Assault in progress: Rural Acres Drive and Poplar Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hickory Drive

Breaking and entering in progress: Harper Road

Check welfare: Northwestern Avenue

Civil matter: East Prince Street, Glenn Avenue

Counterfeit: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)

Destruction of property: South Railroad Avenue

Domestic: Harper Road

Disturbance: Main Street, 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson Room 222)

Driving under the influence investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1 Rails to Trails (4), 1900 block Harper Road, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 103 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments), 128 South Heber Street, 200 block Main Street (2), 1300 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 200 block South Heber Street, 311 South Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 200 Armory Drive (Armory), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Industrial Drive

Follow-up call: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Sheridan Avenue

Found property: Harper Road, South Orchard Court

Fraud: Beckley Crossing

Joyriding: Sheridan Avenue

K9 unit request: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident private lot: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4)

Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's)

Stolen property: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)

Suspicious activity: Wilson Street

Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street

Suspicious vehicle: 1st Avenue

Traffic stop: 10 Pikeview Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Rural Acres Drive, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and City Avenue, 200 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and New River Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and West Neville Street, South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, 100 3rd Avenue, South Kanawha Street and South Eisenhower Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent-A-Center), 500 South Fayette Street, Seaver Lane ad Robert  C. Byrd Drive, 100 block New River Town Center, 103 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments), 828 Johnstown Road, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, Maxwell Hill Road and Tolley Drive

Trespassing: South Heber Street

Unconscious/syncope: North Eisenhower Drive

Unwanted person: Harper Road

Warrant served: F. Street

Vehicle towed: Robert C. Byrd Drive and West Neville Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: Arnold Avenue

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

