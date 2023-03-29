The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to locate: Ridgecrest Avenue
Burglar alarm: 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple Church), 245 North Kanawha Street (Chamber of Commerce), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 814 North Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Honda)
Burglary not in progress: Oakcrest Drive
Destruction of property: 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department)
Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue, Hickory Drive, Quarry Street, McCulloch Drive
Drug violation in progress: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 100 block Mercer Street, 100 block Bypass Plaza, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 360 Prince Street (New River Transit), 100 block Temple Street, 400 block Neville Street, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block Central Avenue, 300 block 3rd Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 104 Kiser Street (Beckley Police Garage), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 150 New River Town Center (Sav-A-Lot), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Templeview Drive,
Fight: Maplewood Lane
Foot patrol: 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street
Found property: Hull Street (2), 218 Central Avenue (WV Heating and Cooling)
K9 unit request: Nimitz Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Flat Top Road
Larceny: Affinity Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 995 South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sun Tan City)
Parking violation: 100 block Quesenberry Street
Possible driving under the influence: South Eisenhower Drive
Pursuit: Raleigh County
Reckless driver: 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Runaway juvenile: Worley Road
Sexual assault not in progress: Antonio Avenue
School bus traffic violation: Barber Avenue
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (3)
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 101 South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road
Suspicious activity: 3rd Avenue, Mason Street, Austin Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails
Suspicious person: 9th Street and Scott Avenue, Adair Street
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Threats: South Vance Drive, Bero Avenue
Traffic stop: 221 North Kanawha Street (Raleigh County Library), 2004 Harper Road (Shell), 902 North Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and High School Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Sisson Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, 400 block 3rd Avenue, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 700 block South Fayette Street, 2nd Street and South Heber Street, 301 South Heber Street (Beckley Sanitary Board), Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street
Unwanted person: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
