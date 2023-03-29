The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brandishing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street, Yellow Wood Way
Check welfare: Autumn Oaks Circle, 2000 block Harper Road, Autumn Oaks Drive
Civil matter: South Heber Street
CPR-adult: South Vance Drive
Destruction of property: South Fayette Street
Domestic: Hargrove Street, West Locust Drive
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Disturbance: Hickory Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Drug violation not in progress: South Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Earwood Steet, 100 block South Heber Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Garage), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block 3rd Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Larew Avenue (2)
Harassment: Maplewood Lane
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street (2), 400 block Neville Street
Found property: Virginia Street
Fraud: Curtis Avenue
K9 unit request: Stanaford Road (3), South Kanawha Street, Scott Avenue, Antonio Avenue
Larceny: Galleria Plaza
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: 9th Street, Mankin Avenue
Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Reckless driver: Powerline Drive
Runaway juvenile: Antonio Avenue
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4)
Stolen property: Central Avenue
Suspicious activity: Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road
Suspicious person: New River Town Center, Frontier Street and Cova Street, 3rd Avenue
Traffic stop: 1000 block South Fayette Street (2), 200 block Church Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 1100 block West Neville Street, 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue, South Fayette Street and Truman Avenue, South Fayette Street and G Street, Pikeview Drive and New River Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Locust Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and City Avenue, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, West Neville Street and Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Old Eccles Road, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Joe L. Smith Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and West 4th Street, 300 block Stanaford Road, Beaver Avenue and West Virginia Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Old Eccles Road, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Beckley Stratton Junior High (2), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Levels Lane, 3281 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Captain D's), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, South Kanawha Street and Austin Avenue, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Pine Street, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, 200 block Pikeview Drive, South Oakwood Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unconscious/syncope: South Fayette Street
Vagrant: Meadows Court
Vandalism/destruction of property: Church Street
Vehicle disabled: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: North Heber Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Scott Avenue
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
