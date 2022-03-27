The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: Corridor L/Maple Fork Road, South Hill Street
Burglar alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Check welfare: Beckley Crossing
CPR adult: Hargrove Street
Deceased/found body: Ewart Avenue
Disturbance: Carriage Drive, Scott Avenue
Domestic: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Domestic violence petition served: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Extra patrol: 100 10th St. (East Park area), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block E Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block F Street (2), 100 block G Street (2), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Hargrove Street (3), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Hickory Drive, 500 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 200 block Main Street (2), 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Mason Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 100 block Ninth Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Temple Street, 200 block Temple Street
Found property: Prince Street
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Intoxicated person: Meadows Court
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 700 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue
Noise complaint: Harper Road
Out of control: Beaver Avenue
Overdose: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Panic/hold alarm: Evergreen Lane
Possible DUI: Stanaford Road
Reckless driver: Second Street/South Fayette Street
Road rage: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Harper Park Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Suspicious activity: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)
Suspicious vehicle: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, F Street/South Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, Johnstown Road/Jefferson Street, Johnstown Road/East Prince Street, Main Street/North Kanawha Street, 200 block New Jersey Avenue, 100 block Piney Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Rollingwood Drive, Second Street/Bellevue Lane
Unwanted person: South Heber Street