The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call unknown: Wilkes Avenue
Attempt to locate: 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Jasper Drive (2)
Attempt to serve warrant: Harper Road
Breaking and entering not in progress: Sisson Street
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1207 South Kanawha Street (Creative Exteriors), 299 Grey Flats Road (Faith Community Church)
Check welfare: Beckley Crossing, Elkins Street
Civil matter: South Eisenhower Drive
Destruction of property: Park Avenue (2)
Disturbance: Pine Lodge Drive
Domestic violence petition served: Jasper Drive
Driving under the influence investigation: 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug violation not in progress: 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), Temple Street
Electronic sex crime: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Extra patrol: 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Crawford Street, Wildwood Avenue and Massey Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue (3), 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple Church), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Reservoir Road, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Hickory Drive, 500 block Patch Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue
Follow-up call: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Foot patrol: 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Found property: Trump Street
Intoxicated person: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
K9 unit request: 100 block Edwards Lane
Larceny: South Fayette Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Mail Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: South Fayette Street and Clark Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Stanaford Road and Woodcrest Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and West Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Harper Road, Miller Street, South Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Grey Flats Road
Parking complaint: Temple Street
Possible driving under the influence: 700 block North Kanawha Street
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue
Reckless driver: 2000 block Harper Road, 300 block Crescent Road
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Speeding: 200 block Larew Avenue
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), Beckwood Drive
Stolen vehicle: Mills Avenue, Old Hickory Lane
Suspicious activity: Pine Street
Suspicious person: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department), Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: New Jersey Avenue
Tobacco violation: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic light problem: Main Street and South Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), South Fayette Street & South Eisenhower Drive, Woodlawn Avenue and Neville Street, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (3), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and High School Drive, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Drive, 400 block 3rd Avenue, 300 block 3rd Avenue, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, 500 block South Kanawa Street, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare) (2), South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 100 block High School Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 600 block South Fayette Street, 1827 Harper Road (CVS), 800 block Neville Street, 100 block Holliday Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unwanted person: 1001 South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel)
Vehicle disabled: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
