The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: Ragland Road (2)
Business check: 1404 North Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 5481 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Domestic: Russel Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Orchard Avenue (4), 300 block 3rd Avenue, 200 block City Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block North Forest Road, 900 block Woodlawn Avenue, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Found property: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), Hargrove Street
Suspicious activity: 1001 South Eisenhower Drive (Mircotel)
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), South Heber Street and McCreery Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 2044 Harper Road (Little General), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
