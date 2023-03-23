The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal bites: Orchard Avenue
Brandishing: Kilsyth Road
Breaking and entering in progress: Templeview Drive
Burglary in progress: Saunders Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive
Check welfare: Circle Street, Mason Street, Temple Street and Nebraska Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Russell Street (2)
Civil matter: Foote Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Nebraska Avenue (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 500 block Neville Street (Downtown), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 Main Street (2), 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 513 Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Walker Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 699 Wildwood Avenue, 400 block Scott Avenue, 110 Meadows Court, 300 block Orchard Avenue
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Deceased/found body: Hunter Street
Disturbance: Harper Road, East Main Street, Orchard Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road
Identity theft: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Illegal burn: Rice Street
Lost property: Harper Road
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: Christopher Drive
Missing person: South Heber Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1st Avenue
Resident check: Meadows Court
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2)
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5), 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary)
Stolen property: Bostic Avenue, F. Street
Suspicious activity: 3rd Avenue, 1st Avenue, Mankin Avenue Meadows Court, Johnstown Road
Suspicious person: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive
Threats: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department), South Vance Drive
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Seaver Lane, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), Beckley Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Stratton Jr. High Road, 1 Nell Jean Square (Nell Jean Enterprises), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy)
Vehicle disabled: Johnstown Road and Crawford Street
Wanted person: Neville Street
911 hangup: South Kanawha Street
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
