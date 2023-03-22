The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Bradley

Destruction of property: Skelton, Beckley

Extra patrol: Calloway Heights

Finger printing: Beckley

Harassment: Calloway Heights

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Crab Orchard

Reckless driver: Beaver

Shots fired: Sullivan

Suspicious package: Lester

Suspicious vehicle: Daniels, Glen Morgan

Traffic stop: Coal City, MacArthur

Vehicle disabled: Slab Fork

Unwanted person: Sprague

911 hangup: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video