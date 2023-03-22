The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Bradley
Destruction of property: Skelton, Beckley
Extra patrol: Calloway Heights
Finger printing: Beckley
Harassment: Calloway Heights
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Crab Orchard
Reckless driver: Beaver
Shots fired: Sullivan
Suspicious package: Lester
Suspicious vehicle: Daniels, Glen Morgan
Traffic stop: Coal City, MacArthur
Vehicle disabled: Slab Fork
Unwanted person: Sprague
911 hangup: Beckley
