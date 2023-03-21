The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to locate: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Kanawha Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: South Heber Street, 1st Avenue
Burglar alarm: 220 N. Fayette St. (Lusk and Bradford Law), Perdue Street, 41 Eagles Road
Check welfare: Prince Street, Ringleben Street, 200 block Neville Street, New River Drive, Hickory Drive
Civil assist: South Heber Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Bero Avenue
Court: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex), 169 Industrial Drive (City of Beckley IT)
Deceased/found body: Burgess Street
Destruction of property: 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank parking lot)
Disoriented: Hickory Drive
Disturbance: 360 Prince St. (New River Transit)
Domestic: G Street
Drug investigation: 2005 Harper Road (Little General)
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 2100 block Harper Road, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 200 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 100 Beckley Plaza, 100 block Hill Street, 2 Rails to Trails, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 Grant St.
Follow-up call: Truman Avenue
Larceny: 2nd Street, Bellevue Lane
Lost/stolen registration: Scott Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
K9 unit request: 2005 Harper Road (Little General), 1700 block Harper Road
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Stolen property: 110 Smoot Ave.
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Traffic problem: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: Prince Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue (2), Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, 300 block South Heber Street, 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue, South Fayette and 2nd Street, Rural Acres Drive and Canterbury Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 1000 block Ragland Road, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 3943 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Auto Mall), Robert C. Byrd and New River Town Center, North Kanawha Street and East Prince Street, 200 block 2nd Street, 100 block Harper Park Drive, 1700 block Harper Road (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, 1300 block Harper Road
Transport prisoner: Prince Street
Unwanted person: 222 S. Heber St.
Vehicle disabled: 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars)
Warrant served: 200 block South Heber Street, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
911 hangup: Williams Street
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Brandishing: Sophia
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Stanaford, Daniels
Destruction of property: Daniels
Disturbance: Beckley, Prosperity
Extra patrol: Beaver
Harassing phone call: Prosperity
Noice complaint: Beaver
Possible driving under the influence: Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Lester, Daniels
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Sprague
Traffic stop: Beaver, Beckley (2), Amigo (3)
Unwanted person: Bradley, Calloway Heights
Vehicle disabled: Beckley
Vehicle fire: Sophia
