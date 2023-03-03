The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Ringleben Street
Burglar alarm: 412 North Kanawha Street (Church of God State Office) (2), 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1340 North Eisenhower Drive (NAPA), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), Antonio Avenue, 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive and Eppy's Drug Pharmacy)
Burglary not in progress: Mercer Street
Check welfare: Crawford Street, 114 New River Town Center (Wasabi Fusion)
Civil assist: 2044 Harper Road (Little General)
Deceased/found body: Kessinger Street
Destruction of property: Saunders Avenue, 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Domestic: 801 South Kanawha Street (Khan's Fried Chicken and Gyros), South Kanawha Street
Domestic violence petition served: Pikeview Drive
Drug violation: Grey Flats Road
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 19 Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly), 360 Prince Street (New River Transit) (2), 100 block Pine Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 Adair Street (New River Park) 1900 block Harper Road, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Foot patrol: 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Found property: Neville Street
Fraud: Mason Street, 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Intoxicated person: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
K9 unit request: Prince Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 412 North Kanawha Street (Church of God State Office), 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Larceny: Ewart Avenue, Williams Street
Litter: South Oakwood Avenue
Loud music/noise: Mankin Avenue, Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: South Kanawha Street and McCreery Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: Mile Marker 4.3 Coalfield Expressway Southbound
Overdose: North Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 1346 North Eisenhower Drive: (Cook Out)
Special Assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1220 Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Main Street, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and 4th Street
Suspicious vehicle: Appalachian Drive, 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Harbor Freight Tools), 211 4th Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Kanawha Street, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)
Threats: South Vance Drive, 6 Yellow Wood Way (Heritage House Apartments)
Traffic problem: 100 block Crescent Road, 1405 South Kanawha Street (Memorial Baptist Church)
Traffic stop: 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), South Kanawha Street and Beaver Avenue, Bostic Avenue and Hartley Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive and Rural Acres Drive, Florida Avenue and Pinewood Drive, 600 block New River Drive, 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 100 block New River Drive, 1700 block Harper Road
Unresponsive: 708 South Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart Eisenhower), Violation of domestic violence petition: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 219 Pikeview Drive (Young Chow's),
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
