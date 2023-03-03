Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 51F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.