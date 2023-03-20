The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assist other department: 810 Ritter Drive (Sheetz)
Attempt to locate: Manor Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Mills Avenue
Barking dog: Dexter Avenue
Burglar alarm: 4006 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto Parts), Antonio Avenue, 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary)
Check welfare: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Westline Drive
Destruction of property: Klaus Street, 1338 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club gas station)
Disturbance: Orchard Avenue, 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 2983 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)
Domestic: Broadway Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Monroe Avenue
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 100 block Appalachian Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Garage), 1900 block Harper Road
Harassment: 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Mason Street, South Vance Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (3)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mental problem: Christopher Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 1112 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 4050 Robert C. Byrd Drive (El Bandido)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 600 block South Fayette Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Nell Jean Square and Pinewood Drive
Person down: Johnstown Road
Possible driving under the influence: South Fayette Street
Reckless driver: 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road
Shoplifting: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3)
Suspicious activity: East Prince Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Suspicious person: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Burgess Street, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Suspicious vehicle 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)
Traffic stop: 300 block 3rd Avenue (2), 100 block Walker Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street, 221 Pikeview Drive, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive (in front of Dickey's), New River Town Center and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8)
Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
