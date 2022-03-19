The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Hodges Street, Reservoir Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Cannaday Street
Breaking and entering in progress: Cobbs Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Stanaford Road
Burglar alarm: 316 Beckley Plaza (Patty's), 104 S. Eisenhower Drive, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank) (2), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Burglary in progress: Clyde Street, Tams Highway
Check welfare: Ellison Avenue, Hargrove Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Prince Street
Child abuse/neglect: Gregory Street
Civil assist: Ragland Road
Civil matter: Mankin Avenue
Destruction of property: South Oakwood Avenue
Domestic: North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road/South Vance Drive, Kessinger Street, East Main Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Drug violation not in progress: North Oakwood Avenue
Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Broadway Street (2), 100 block Clyde Street (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (4), 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block G Street (2), 100 block Hargrove Street (3), 200 block Hargrove Street, 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hickory Drive (3), 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 100 block Hull Street, 200 block South Kanawha Street (downtown), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Meadows Court, 100 block Nathan Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Nimitz Avenue, 100 block Ninth Street (3), no location provided, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Patch Street (4), 100 block East Prince Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Smoot Avenue, 300 block Temple Street
Found property: Rails to Trails
Fraud: Main Street
Harassing phone call: East Prince Street
K9 unit request: Ninth Street
Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 221 Pikeview Drive (Pikeview Lounge)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motorcycle complaint: Maxwell Hill Road
No driver's license: Sandstone Drive
Open container: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 304 Wyoming Ave.
Parking complaint: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Pedestrian hit: Harper Road/West Avenue
Shooting: Woodlawn Avenue
Shots fired: Clyde Street, Ewart Avenue, Garden Terrace, Johnstown Road/Sheridan Avenue
Speeding vehicle: E Street
Suspicious activity: North Oakwood Avenue, Seventh Street/Powerline Drive, Wildwood Avenue
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street
Threats: Glenn Avenue
Traffic stop: Bellevue Lane/Woodlawn Avenue, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, 510 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Howe Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, Harper Road/Pikeview Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, South Kanawha Street/G Street, 100 block Leslie C. Gates, 600 block Neville Street, 1000 block West Neville Street, New River Drive/Pikeview Drive, 100 block New River Town Center, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), Park Avenue/Second Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, Second Avenue/Park Avenue (2), Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Stanaford Road, 300 block Stanaford Road, 300 block Temple Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Trespassing: South Heber Street
Wanted person: Stanaford Road
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive