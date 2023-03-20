The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Abuse-elderly person: 115 Clyde Street

Attempted suicide: Houston Street

Attempt to locate: 3rd Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to serve court document: Edgewood Drive

Burglar alarm: Quarry Street, 100 North Heights Drive, 1 Park Avenue (City National Bank), Sunset Drive, Scott Avenue

Burglary in progress: Withrow Loop

Civil matter: Beckley Crossing

Destruction of property: 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Harbor Freight Tools)

Disturbance: Galleria Plaza, 1300 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)

Domestic: Truman Avenue

Driving under the influence: Manor Drive

Drug investigation: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 300 block 3rd Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 300 block Scott Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 200 block 3rd Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 500 block Powerline Drive

Follow-up call: 4th Street, Adkins

Found person: 125 Ragland Road (U-Haul)

Harassment: 2nd Avenue

Identity theft: Fox Sparrow Road

K9 unit request: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), Withrow Loop, Harper Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Open door/window: Locust Street

Panic/hold alarm: 1252 North Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival)

Parking complaint: 200 block Crescent Road (2)

Person down: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)

Possible driving under the influence: Mason Street

Reckless driver: 1700 block Harper Road

Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2)

Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)

Stalking: 129 Main Street (United National Bank)

Suspicious activity: Neville Street and South Heber Street, Mason Street, Temple Street and Sheridan Avenue, Harper Road

Suspicious person: South Oakwood Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Main Street, Bellevue Lane

Threats: Campbell Street, 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)

Tobacco violation: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)

Traffic light problem: Johnstown Road and South Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 3849 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Truist), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 1723 Harper Road (City National Bank), 200 block New River Road, 100 block Hubbard Street, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1912 Haper Road (Pizza Hut), 2300 block South Fayette Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, F. Street and South Kanawha Street, East Prince Street and North Kanawha Street, Pikeview Drive and New River Drive, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Transport juvenile: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Trespassing: 100 block Earwood Street

Vehicle disabled: 1900 block Harper Road

Warrant served: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video