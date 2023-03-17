The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assist other department: 499 E. Main St. (Dollar General)
Attempt to locate: 1900 block Harper Road
Breaking and entering not in progress: 1 Rails to Trails
Burglar alarm: Dorcas Avenue
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Klaus Street
Destruction of property: East Main Street
Domestic: Hargrove Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Driving under the influence investigation: 2893 Robert B. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Drug investigation: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Extra patrol: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Templeview Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 1723 Harper Road (City National Bank), 100 block Powerline Drive, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Prillerman Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 200 block Main Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1939 Harper Road, (Travelodge), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Neville Street, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 200 block Beckley Crossing, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 500 block Patch Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 600 block Johnstown Road
Follow-up call: Virginia Street
Intoxicated person: 1 Rails to Trails, 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree)
K9 unit request: 499 E. Main St. (Dollar General), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8)
Larceny: 1404 N. Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash)
Loitering: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problems: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block McCulloch Drive (entrance of Lowe's), Harper Road and Pikeview Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Neville Street
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Possible driving under the influence: 1002 N. Eisenhower Drive (Dickey's Barbecue)
Reckless driver: Harper Road, 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: East Main Street, South Heber Street
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5)
Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, East Main Street, 228 Ragland Road (Mountain Heart)
Suspicious person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), New River Town Center, 1 Rails to Trails
Tobacco violation: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School) (2)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Cohen Street, 200 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. (3), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue (2), 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Veterans Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2082 Harper Road (Ruby Tuesday restaurant), 1412 N. Eisenhower Drive (Ashley Furniture), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Hickory Drive, 200 block Harper Road, 100 block Alaska Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 1800 block Mool Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 0 block Mool Avenue, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 1900 block South Kanawha Street, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 200 block Pinewood Drive, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 100 block Templeview Drive, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 300 block Prince Street
Trespassing: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Violation of domestic violence petition: Bellevue Lane
Wildlife complaint: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive
911 hangup: 2014 S. Kanawha St. (Christ the King Anglican Church)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
