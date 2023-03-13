The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: 316 Beckley Plaza (Patty’s), 641 Carriage Drive, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 303 Larew Avenue, Ewart Avenue
Burglary in progress: Ellison Avenue
Business check: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Check welfare: Curtis Avenue
Civil matter: South Eisenhower Drive, McGinnis Street, Ewart Avenue
Debris in roadway: Dock Street
Disturbance: Harper Road
Drug violation in progress: 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase Bank)
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 103 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments) (2), 100 block Edgewood Drive, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s Beckley) (3), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 103 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments)
Follow-up call: F. Street, 410 2nd Street (Mad Hatter’s Club)
K9 unit request: 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase Bank), Homewood Drive and Harper Road, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ewart Avenue
Larceny: Harper Road
Loud music: City Avenue,
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mental problem: Pikeview Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Smoot Avenue
Possible driving under the influence: Johnstown Road
Reckless driver: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shots fired: Russell Street, Smoot Avenue
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2)
Suspicious activity: 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road
Threats: South Vance Drive
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 4036 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King), 400 block Neville Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Joe L. Smith Drive, Homewood Drive and Harper Road, 1300 block Harper Road (2), 1700 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block 4th Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), South Fayette Street and G. Street, 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx)
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) 4th Street
Wildlife call: South Heber Street, 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
911 hangup: Clyde Street
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.