The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Grove Avenue
Assist other department: Johnstown Road
Broken-down vehicle: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 123 Beckley Crossing (Sally Beauty Supply), Flicker Lane, Glenn Avenue, 2005 Harper Road (Little General), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), Timberland Road, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2)
Check welfare: Temple Street
Destruction of property: 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan)
Disturbance: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road)
Domestic: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Drug violation not in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing (3), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Broadway Street, Cranberry Pointe Way/Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Earwood Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (6), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (6), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Ewart Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels) (2), Harper Road/Hylton Lane (hotels), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, 500 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Main Street (2), 200 block Main Street, 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block New River Park, 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Pine Lodge Road (2), 100 block East Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (6), 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 200 block Third Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Fight: Second Street
Foot patrol: South Heber Street
Four-wheeler: South Oakwood Avenue
Fraud: 23 Nell Jean Square (Domino's Pizza)
Joyriding: Mankin Avenue
Juvenile problems: Hargrove Street
Larceny: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: Railroad Avenue
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane
911 hangup: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Woodlawn Avenue
Open door/window: Park Avenue, Virginia Street/Central Avenue
Parking complaint: Hillpark Drive
Possible DUI: Circleview Drive
Runaway juvenile: Hargrove Street
Suspicious activity: Ridge Street
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road
Traffic light problem: South Eisenhower Drive/Johnstown Road
Traffic stop: Berry Street/North Kanawha Street, North Fayette Street/Prince Street, 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), 500 block South Kanawha Street, McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street, Nebraska Avenue/Monroe Avenue, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 200 block Pinewood Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unwanted person: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Jerome Van Meter Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Vehicle disabled: Beaver Avenue/Highland Street, Harper Road/Westwood Drive (2), Johnstown Road, Woodlawn Avenue