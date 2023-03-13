The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Arrest: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Assist other department: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 111 Willow Lane (Central Headstart)
Domestic: Highland Street
Extra patrol: 1001 South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 1723 Harper Road (City National Bank), 100 block Larew Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 200 block South Heber Street, 200 block Hartley Avenue, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Follow-up call: Harper Road
Harassment: Myers Avenue, Ewart Avenue
Larceny: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, City Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Dock Street
Overdose: Autumn Lane
Possible driving under the influence: Beckley
Pursuit: South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive
Shooting: Harper Road
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3)
Traffic stop: 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Fondale Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and West Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, 400 block South Fayette Street, 0 block 1st Street, 200 block 2nd Street, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block South Fayette Street, 300 block South Heber Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 300 block South Heber Street (2), 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), Main Street and South Kanawha Street, 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Church Street, 500 block South Fayette Street (2), 1st Avenue and Fairlawn Avenue, Mercer Street and College Avenue, 1060 South Fayette Street (Family Dollar), 300 block 3rd Avenue, 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue, 300 block 2nd Street, 1 Park Avenue (City National Bank), 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street and G. Street, 400 block 3rd Avenue, 600 block Johnstown Road, 1320 North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 100 block Virginia Street
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Johnstown Road
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Harper Road
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
