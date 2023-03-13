The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call unknown: Antonio Avenue
Attempt to locate: E. Prince Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Beckley Crossing
Attempt to serve warrant: Willow Lane
Burglar alarm: Earhart Street, Myers Avenue, 9 Yellow Wood Way (Bodyworks), 232 Dorcas Avenue, 520 Beckley Crossing (Premier Pharmacy), Mercer Street
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive and West Neville Street
Civil assist: Bibb Avenue
Domestic: 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Elope/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Glenn Avenue
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 300 block 3rd Avenue, 200 block Templeview Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 500 block Neville Street (2), 1300 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (LK Woodlawn Avenue), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Earwood Street
Harrassment: 201 South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Intruder: F. Street
K9 unit request: 1700 block Harper Road
Larceny: 1001 South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel)
Loud music/noise: Johnstown Road
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Worley Road and Bero Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive and Rural Acres Drive
Noise complaint: Lilly Street
Open door/window: 204 Klaus Street
Possible driving under the influence: Harper Road
Prowler: Lilly Street
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley)
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2)
Suspicious person: 3rd Avenue, Withrow Loop
Suspicious vehicle: 2004 Harper Road (Shell)
Traffic stop: 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 Northwestern Avenue, 500 block Market Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 500 block Teel Road, 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's Beckley), 100 block Templeview Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 400 block 3rd Avenue, Elm Street and Rural Acres Drive, 108 Beaver Avenue, Elkins Street and North Kanwaha Street, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive and McCulloch Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Neville Street , 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 301 North Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive-in), 513 Eward Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 1700 block Harper Road
Trespassing: 2 Rails to Trails
Unwanted person: Lilly Street
Vehicle disabled: North Oakwood Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.