The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: Virginia Street
Assault already occurred: Wickham Avenue
Attempt to serve warrant: Cobb Lane
Burglar alarm: 520 Beckley Crossing (Premier Pharmacy)
Civil matter: Mason Street, 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Deceased/found body: Upper Rock Creek Road
Disturbance: Prince Street, Beckley Plaza
Domestic: Stanaford Road, South Oakwood Avenue, Smith Street
Drug investigation: Prince Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug violation in progress: South Eisenhower Drive
Electronic sex crime: Granville Avenue
Extra patrol: 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 128 South Heber Street, 100 block College Avenue, 100 block Pine Street. 1300 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 Beckley Plaza, 360 Prince Street (New River Transit), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block New River Park, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 400 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Ellison Avenue, 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 310 North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)
Follow-up call: Itzelt Court, Northwestern Avenue
Foot patrol: 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 360 Prince Street
K9 unit request: 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Loitering: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: City Avenue
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 28 Mallard Court (Access Health)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 100 Willis Street, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road and Hickory Drive
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Overdose: Ellison Avenue
Panhandling: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Parking complaint: North Oakwood Avenue
Residence check: Johnstown Road
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2)
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Suspicious activity: South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street, Wilkes Avenue, Johnstown Road
Threats: South Eisenhower Drive
Tobacco violation: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School) (2)
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street and Wright Road, 2000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block New River Park, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, 2000 block Harper Road
Unknown law enforcement problem; Hickory Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
